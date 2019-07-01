Sony Xperia 2 could come as early as IFA, and not on its own...

Although Sony Xperia 1 was only announced at this year's MWC and has just arrived on the market, it seems that Xperia 2 is already coming to the IFA and it also seems that it will not be alone: surprised?

I honestly don't. Practically since the dawn of time, Sony has always presented a flagship smartphone every 6 months for the fury of many loyal Western users. In Japan, on the other hand, Sony's practice has always been forced by telephone operators and the market rules of the Rising Sun, which expects smartphones to refresh so quickly. Not that other brands don't do the same, simply by launching two different series of flagships they give us the illusion that they are renewed only once a year (see Samsung Galaxy S and Note, Huawei P and Mate series, etc...).

Not much information is present in these data tables. / © sumahoinfo.com

But let's get back to the point: recently on the net have appeared User Agent profiles (UAProf) containing model numbers and display resolution of two Sony smartphones not yet announced. Smartphones are named SPHINX and HORUS and carry the model numbers J8210 and J8010 respectively.

Considering that Xperia 1 has as model number J8110 probably J8210 could be just the new top of the range that could also be called Xperia 1 Premium or Xperia 1 5G. Yes, because according to the UAProf, both models that appeared online support the new generation of connectivity!

Not very original. / © GSM Arena

What do we know about J8010 instead? This could be the smartphone coming to Tokyo, Japan on July 9 and equipped with three rear cameras located in the upper left corner (iPhone style). The name that is thought to be used for this device is Xperia 1v or Xperia 1s.

The latest information in our possession concerns the display resolutions of its devices. J8210 will have a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (very strange that it is in a ratio of 16:9 in 2019 ...) while the J8010 will have a display 3840x1644 or the same resolution as Xperia 1.

What do you think about Sony devices?