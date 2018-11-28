First images of the Sony Xperia XZ4 and its triple camera
The Xperia XZ3 was a step forward for Sony, which seems to be back on track with its smartphones. But the market doesn't stop, so it's time to think about its successor, the Xperia XZ4. We already know some specifications, as well as some renders of its design. Sony continues to bet on a familiar formula, with some small retouches, the introduction of the triple rear camera (as expected) and it still does not have a notch.
It has been thanks to the Twitter account OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, that we have learned more about this new device and the renders as it will be. At first glance, its large screen, which goes from 6 to 6.5 inches, and once again, without a notch in sight, catches the eye. A screen that makes the dimensions of the phone reach 166.9 x 72.4 x 8.2 mm, without knowing anything yet about its weight.
And if we turn it around, what do we find? Three sensors placed vertically in the center of the device, in the style of the OPPO R17 Pro, but in this case with the flash on top. Here Sony has gotten carried away by the current trend, the triple rear camera that started the Huawei P20 Pro. We still don't know what kind of display we're talking about.
For the rest, it seems that Sony is reinstalling its fingerprint reader on the side, something that it experienced years ago but had stopped banding on its last terminals. Oh, and you've forgotten about the jack...
Launch date and price
If Sony continues with its policy of presenting a flagship every six months, and we met the XZ3 at the last IFA in September in Berlin, the picture looks clear: the XZ4 must be presented at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona. A date that, like every year, is more than interesting, and where the main brands are already deciding what products they are going to show.
Source: My Smart Price, OnLeaks
