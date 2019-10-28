What is Dropzone on your Huawei phone and how does it work?

If you have a Huawei or Honor smartphone running EMUI, you may have stumbled across the term Dropzone. But what is Dropzone and how does it work? Here's everything you need to know about this useful feature.

Dropzone is a feature of Huawei's Android interface, EMUI. It is a notification management feature that can limit or prevent bubble notifications appearing in apps. It is particularly powerful for messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger, where bubbles appear when you are in the app allowing you to tap and quickly view the message.

Essentially it works by either allow or preventing screen overlay. In the menus of your Huawei or Honor smartphone, this is often referred to as 'drawing over' other apps. It is useful not only for messaging apps, but also for launchers and third-party gesture navigation systems.

Dropzone does not appear in the Settings menu, but is part of EMUI's phone manager app. To enable or disable the feature, follow the procedure below:

Find the Huawei/Honor Optimizer app (on some devices this is called Phone Manager) In the middle of the bottom row of options, tap Dropzone You can then enable it for certain apps or disable it altogether

You can find the Dropzone toggle switches in the Optimizer app / © AndroidPIT

As you can see in the image above, Dropzone is not in the regular Settings menu but in the Optimizer app baked into EMUI. Sometimes the app is called Phone Manager, but look for the white shield on a blue background. You can either opt for all apps or choose certain ones. Whether or not you like the little floating heads in Facebook Messenger or just want to get rid of them, Dropzone is the place where you can do both.

Does that answer your Dropzone questions? If you have any further enquires, feel free to ask us in the comments section below and we will get back to you as soon as possible.