What is the notch? Is it a necessary evil?

Smartphones with the notch are horrible! We want smartphones without the notch, and hiding the notch does not completely get rid of it...we hear you! But do you know what the notch is? The so-called notch, also known as a display cutout, is one of the main design trends of late 2017 and all of 2018, and in this article, we will briefly explain what it is, what it's for and why it's a necessary evil.

What is the notch?

The notch is a gap usually positioned at the top of the display of the latest generation of smartphones. The so-called notch can have different sizes and shapes, but its main purpose is always the same: increase the surface area of the display on the front of the devices without giving up the front cameras or the various sensors.

Here's the notch! / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

What components are in the notch?

It depends. The answer varies from manufacturer to manufacturer and from model to model. Some manufacturers, like Essential, have tried to reduce the size of the notch to the bare minimum by putting only the front camera there. The sensors and the speaker for calls are usually hidden under the display or in the narrow space between the frame and the display.

Other manufacturers, like Huawei, OnePlus and LG, use a slightly wider notch to house, in addition to the camera, the classic proximity and ambient light sensors that couldn't found space under the display (probably to keep production costs low).

Finally, there are smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer Edition or the iPhone X that use a noticeable notch. These manufacturers do this to introduce additional sensors such as those necessary for unlocking with FaceID style 3D face recognition.

On some smartphones, you can hide the notch, though it isn't perfectly camouflaged... / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Can you hide the notch?

In this case as well, the answer varies from model to model. Huawei and OnePlus, for example, allow you to disable the display area on the sides of the notch at the system level. In this way, this part of the display will always remain black and blend in (to some extent) with the smartphone's bezels. Obviously, this works best with an OLED display.

This isn't possible on the LG G7 ThinQ, since the notch is only deactivated on LG system applications (not those installed later). On the OPPO R15 Pro, you can disable the notch for each app, but this doesn't work all the time.

Is it a necessary evil?

Some manufacturers say yes. According to many manufacturers who have smartphones with a notch in their catalogs, having a notch is the only way to extend the surface area of the display in ways not possible before now. According to these brands, this is just a transitional period, while we wait for the technologies necessary to avoid the notch to become reliable and easily available.

Moreover, the temptation to follow trends is always strong and copying the trends of top smartphones is one of the weapons used by minor producers to try to carve out a slice of the market.

Apple uses the notch, Samsung doesn't. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Some exceptions

Manufacturers like Samsung have decided to remain faithful to the classic notch-free style, simply trying to minimize the thickness of the bezels without necessarily introducing a notch into the display. Still others, such as Xiaomi on the Mi MIX 2S, have already adopted original solutions for positioning cameras and all the necessary components by making smartphones with virtually no bezels and no notches.

OPPO and Vivo (which belong to the same parent company BBK Electronics) have even adopted motorized cameras on the Find X and NEX that, when not in use, are hidden inside the body of the devices and open/close automatically when needed.

Have you got used to the idea of ​​seeing the notch on new smartphones, or are you still trying to avoid it with all your might?