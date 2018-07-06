Why AR will soon dominate our reality

Augmented reality will change the way we use smartphones. While recent attempts to get going were often just simple filters on our selfies - they’re called animojis or something - developers are now discovering the possibilities of ARKit and ARCore. And demos are showing us already: the next few months will be exciting.

Apple awoke AR from its slumber last year. Previously, AR was mostly about selfie filters, and sometimes would give us an interactively designed photo. ARKit has changed the landscape, because now an app can integrate digital objects into the camera angle without any additional sensors. All you needed was a current iPhone (or iPad). Slowly but surely, we’re starting to see what app develops can do with this technology.

Magical newspapers are coming

Watch out, Harry Potter (and everyone else too)! The old way of presenting pictures in the paper has had its day. With AR, we’ll soon be able to retrieve moving images and additional information from our smartphones.

Bringing newspapers to life with #ARKit. 📰📱



Animated weather maps and sports highlights are just the beginning! Built with #ARKit2 on #iOS12. pic.twitter.com/JVth2FQCFw



— Nathan Gitter (@nathangitter) June 23 2018

This technique would of course also be suitable as an app to accompany exhibitions in museums, shops or anywhere else where we’d like a little more information. How about finally being able to find foreign currency conversations without a calculator?

Counting foreign currency in augmented reality. Made with #ARKit on #iOS12 pic.twitter.com/CtjDUYCqa4 — Morten Just (@mortenjust) June 20 2018

Can you find a useful app in the selfie filters? Well, apparently, yeah: