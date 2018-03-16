8 reasons that convinced me to buy a Kindle

In recent times, reading has adopted a new medium. Although the last page hasn't been turned on real books just yet, there is no doubt that e-books are on the rise. If you're an avid reader, there a number of reasons why you should consider buying a Kindle.

Before we go any further, I want to point out something that may or may not be obvious: you don't have to choose between traditional books or e-books. Today it's almost as if we're supposed to convert to the latest tech, but really, you don't need to give in to that idea; there's nothing stopping you from using both e-books and paper books.

On the other hand, as with all tech, you readers out there are free to express your complaints about Kindle (and Amazon). Not everything is perfect with Kindle, but still, it is a great product that caters to many needs, and a lot of problems are easily solvable.

All your books at your fingertips

This is probably the best known reason. Forget your messy book shelf or attic to store your treasured new stories: they'll all be saved in your reader. Better yet, on some e-book readers they are available via your account, not just on the device itself. With Kindle, you'll find all your books purchased on all your devices (including Android and iOS apps). Note that manually added books (e. g. those in the public domain that you have downloaded) are only on your device.

Take them on your travels

When you have all your books in one place, this gives you the freedom to take them with you wherever you go. Larger e-readers are generally only slightly larger than a paperback, so they are very easy to carry. Whether you're on a bus, on a plane, in a meeting (yes, if you're bored) or anywhere else, you'll be able to access your favorite books easily.

You're spoiled for choice

You'll definitely be able to satisfy your thirst for reading because the choice of books is so vast. Amazon's catalogue is huge on the Kindle store, and makes it easy to access thousands of books, new and old, and you can also discover other books that have fallen into the public domain for a number of reasons. For example, if their rights have expired, this makes them accessible free of charge. Just make sure you download the right format.

They are affordable

We often hear that digital books are cheaper than paper books. But is that the case? It is true for the most part, with many e-books being available for around $5, but you can quite easily find digital books that are over $10. Conversely, you can also find many books on the Internet for free: from old classics from Charles Dickens or Jules Verne for example, to more modern reads. For Kindle, Amazon offers many packages at lower prices. A subscription of $9.99 per month is even offered for unlimited reading.

Are you in a hurry?

Simply choose your book, click on buy and a few seconds later it will be in your library. No need to go to the bookstore, or feel disappointed when you discover your book isn't in stock. Although these things happen, some of you may prefer the personalized experience, spending an hour or two in the shop and chatting with the bookseller. Again, I'm not saying you need to give this up, but an e-book can be super handy when we're feeling a bit lazy!



If you have an Amazon Echo, or any Alexa device, you could even get it to read your Kindle books for you, if you're busy cooking or relaxing before taking a nap, for example.





It's adapted to your needs

Picture this: you're waiting for the bus, it's getting dark and your eyes are tired after a long day. It's difficult to read your book in situations like this, and Kindles help to solve this problem. You can increase the font size, and if you opt for something in the premium range, you use a function to adjust the lighting.

What does that word mean?

When you're a fan of reading, you sometimes think your vocabulary is amazing compared to other folk. Some books bring us back to earth with strange words, and using a dictionary is needed to understand its meaning. On Kindles, the dictionary is preinstalled: if you don't understand a word, keep it pressed down and you will get a definition.

An impressive battery life

You think the battery won't last? It isn't a stupid assumption, considering the battery life of smartphones and tables can be so bad. But, you may be pleasantly surprised: you can get several weeks out of your device before you'll need a full recharge, dependent on your brightness settings, connection and frequency of use.

Personally, I quickly got used to not "turning over" the pages in the physical sense, which I was a little skeptical about before converting to e-reading. Once you enter the world of Amazon, most of you will become perfectly adjusted to downloading your stories, and may even forget about the old school way.

Has this helped you to make up your mind about buying a Kindle? If you already have one, let us know your experiences and leave a comment.