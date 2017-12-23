Android Oreo tips and tricks

Each new Android version introduces several innovations, some of which are far from obvious. In this article we show you some tricks and tips for those who own a smartphone already updated to Android 8.0 or 8.1 Oreo.

Delay notifications

You may not know, but with Oreo you have the opportunity to postpone notifications. What does that mean? It means that you can momentarily delete a notification that at the moment annoys you and then make it reappear at a later time so as not to forget it. A more useful function than you think!

To postpone a warning, simply swipe the notification to the side but not completely. About half way should do it. A small clock will appear which, if tapped, will make you specify when to review the message.

Some things can wait, but we don't want to forget them. / © AndroidPIT

Disable Notification Dots

Notification dots are a novelty of Android Oreo, but what are they? They are nothing more than those colored dots that you can see on the icons of your apps when you receive notifications.

The dots are there to remind you that you have an incoming notification from that particular application, which you can access from the smartphone's notification area or hold down the icon.

For some users these stickers may be annoying, but here's how to disable them:

Press and hold a blank point on your Home screen.

screen. Click Home Settings .

. Select the item Notification indicators .

. Deactivate the switch under Allow notification dots.

And voilà, a simple and effective solution to get rid of those ugly badges above the icons of your apps.

Notification dots? More like notification don'ts. / © AndroidPIT

Permanent notifications of app behavior

"App X shown above other apps" and "App Y is consuming battery in the background"

This is one of the most useful but at the same time most hated functions of Android Oreo. When an application shows overlay content, we will find a permanent, non-deletable notification (e. g. Messenger displayed over other apps). And it is not the only annoying notification.

To help you conserve valuable battery power, Google has decided to introduce a warning about applications that consume too much power in the background (e. g. Spotify is consuming battery in the background).

The problem is that many times these apps are supposed to work in this way, such as Messenger and the Chat Heads and Spotify, which allows us to listen to music while we multi-task on the phone. If you want to get rid of these notifications forever, the way is as follows:

Open the Settings .

. Select Apps and Notifications .

and . Click on Show all apps .

. In the menu at the top right (the three dots) select Show system .

. Now in the list, search for the item Android System and select it.

and select it. Enter the heading App notifications .

. Here you'll see a lot of options that can be turned on and off but don't be scared.

For applications such as Facebook Messenger, you'll see dedicated switches to hide notification for each app.

For applications that consume battery in the background there is no such distinction and we can only hide all warnings or show them all.

To stop a battery-consuming app directly, just scroll through the list and find the App item that consumes the battery and disable it.

Free up space with just a few taps

Android Oreo has an interesting function that allows you to free up the internal memory in just a few simple steps. This function is available on all smartphones with Android stock (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C) and also on Sony devices. On Huawei and Samsung smartphones equipped with Oreo, manufacturers have decided to rely on their own memory cleaning systems, so the steps may differ from those I have listed.

First, the system allows you to check how many apps or contents occupy your memory by categories.

By going to Settings and selecting Storage space, you can access the list. By selecting each category you will be presented the applications related to the category and the various files with their size.

and selecting space, you can access the list. By selecting each category you will be presented the applications related to the category and the various files with their size. You will then be able to decide whether it is worthwhile to get rid of some apps that you don't use a lot and that weigh down the available memory.

You can use this function to get rid of GB of useless data. / © AndroidPIT

At the top of the list you will also find a button called Free Space .

. Tapping the button will show us a list of items we can delete to free space from memory.

In my example in the list I find some files in the Downloads folder, a list of less used applications and the item Backup photos and videos .

folder, a list of less used applications and the item . The latter just controls the multimedia content saved on Google Photos and suggests you delete it from your smartphone as you can access it by opening the app and accessing the cloud.

Do you know other any tricks with Android Oreo? Feel free to suggest them in your comments!