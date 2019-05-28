Android Q and new OnePlus 7 Pro features reach older models

Following the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro , the Never Settle company brings some of the new features of its flagship phones to its older devices. Among them, all smartphones prior to the brand's current flagship will receive an upgrade to Android Q , the latest Android operating system.

Everyone knows the commitment of OnePlus to its community of users and this news does nothing but confirm it. Typically, smartphones receive Android updates for two years and up to three years of security updates. Now, the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will be updated shortly - we still don't know a specific date but the company talks about "short term" - with a lot of the new features of the OnePlus 7 family coming.

OnePlus 7 was presented on May 14 together with its older brother OnePlus 7 Pro. / © AndroidPIT

Thus, older OnePlus models will receive the following updates that will incorporate some of the newcomer features:

Fnatic Mode: the game mode that incorporates new features for the user to get a better gaming experience. With it, most gamers will be able to make adjustments in the device to block notifications and optimize the CPU

Zen Mode: a function developed by OnePlus for those moments in which the user needs some downtime. The Zen Mode limits the functionality of the device for 20 minutes, during which time only calls and photos can be made

Screen Recorder: perfect for capturing what is displayed on screen, even during fast game sessions or to make a video tutorial. These recordings can be paused and resumed at any time and, in addition, the user can add comments thanks to the audio jack of the external microphone

Quick reply in landscape: an easy and quick way to answer when the user is enjoying a video game or watching a video

RAM Boost: the function that optimizes the use of RAM memory, thanks to the fact that it recognizes and memorizes the user's habits

DC dimming: an alternative function that allows you to adjust brightness and reduce flicker at low light levels. It will first be available in Beta versions on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T and will then be evaluated for inclusion in the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 6, known as the flagship killer, also receives new features. / © AndroidPIT

No doubt good news for the owners of older OnePlus smartphones, who will be able to enjoy some of the features of the new devices in the house without having to change phones. Not to mention that the issue of fragmentation in Android is not something that affects OnePlus too.

Do you have a OnePlus? Happy to receive these updates?