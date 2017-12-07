Best Android smartphones under $300

In this selection, we've picked the five Android smartphones that we found to give the most bang for your buck. Specifically, bang for under 300 bucks. Among them are older high-end mobile phones, followed by some excellent mid-range devices that provide a good everyday user experience.
Note: Keep in mind that this article is a work in progress. To be more clear, this means that the list of smartphones will change and/or evolve over time. We will be updating the list periodically as we get the chance to review more options on the market.
Huawei P9
The Huawei P9 is the 2016 flagship of the up-and-coming brand and is a high-performance, well-designed smartphone. Despite being a year old, the P9 is still a top-of-the-range device. Pleasant to hold in hand, it testifies to the increasing success of the Chinese manufacturer.
Under the hood, the Huawei P9 features a HiSilicon Kirin 955 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The camera is high-performance and meets even the needs of hardcore photographers who want to venture beyond the automatic mode (special mention to the excellent black and white mode).
In terms of battery life, it's a little disappointing since the smartphone often struggles to last through the day. Fortunately, the P9 has been updated to second-latest version of Android and the new EMUI interface with more customization options.
Huawei P9 technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|145 x 70.9 x 6.95 mm
|Weight:
|144 g
|Battery size:
|3000 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.2 in
|Screen:
|1920 x 1080 pixels (424 ppi)
|Front camera:
|8 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|12 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|6.0 - Marshmallow
|User interface:
|Huawei EMUI
|RAM:
|3 GB
|Internal storage:
|32 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|HiSilicon Kirin 955
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2.5 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2
Huawei P9
Honor 7X
A device with a screen 18:9 screen, decent performance and a metal body for less than $200? Honor has just made it possible.
The Honor 7X is characterized by a modern design, with a display that covers the entire front of the smartphone, a metal unibody and a dual rear camera. The recent Kirin 659 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD expandable internal memory. The Honor 7X comes with a 3340mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat installed (but the update to Oreo is confirmed).
Honor 7X
Honor 7X technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight:
|165 g
|Battery size:
|3340 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.93 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|2160 x 1080 pixels (407 ppi)
|Front camera:
|8 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|16 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|7.0 - Nougat
|User interface:
|Huawei EMUI
|RAM:
|4 GB
|Internal storage:
|64 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2.36 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.1
Moto G5S Plus
The phone is an enhanced version of the Moto G5 Plus, which came out earlier this year for $230. At $280, the G5S Plus is still very affordable, considering the extra features.
In exchange for the price bump from the previous model, you get a bigger, better phone: it has a 5.5-inch 1080p screen instead of a 5.2-inch 1080p screen; an 8-megapixel front camera instead of a 5-megapixel front camera; and dual 13-megapixel rear cameras instead of a single 12-megapixel camera.
Motorola Moto G5s Plus technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|153.5 x 76.2 x 9.5 mm
|Weight:
|170 g
|Battery size:
|3000 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.51 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|1920 x 1080 pixels (400 ppi)
|Front camera:
|8 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|13 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|Dual-LED
|Android version:
|7.1.1 - Nougat
|User interface:
|Stock Android
|RAM:
|3 GB
|Internal storage:
|32 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2
LG Q6
LG's mid-range smartphone has just had a significant fall in price and is now one of the most attractive purchases in this market range.
With a beautiful 18:9 display, a top-of-the-range look and well equipped software with interesting features, the LG Q6 is easily one of the best phones that can be nabbed for under $300.
LG Q6
LG Q6 technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm
|Weight:
|149 g
|Battery size:
|3000 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.5 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|2160 x 1080 pixels (442 ppi)
|Front camera:
|5 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|13 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|7.1.1 - Nougat
|User interface:
|LG UX
|RAM:
|3 GB
|Internal storage:
|32 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|1.4 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2
Honor 6X Pro
If the Honor 7X doesn't immediately wow you and you want to save a few extra dollars, the Honor 6X Pro is now available for under $200 and could do it for you, if you're willing to make a few sacrifices in performance.
The Honor 6X Pro comes with a bright 5.5-inch LCD IPS screen with Full HD resolution, a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor flanked by Mali-T830 GPUs, 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of expandable memory via microSD.
Everything runs smoothly and will not disappoint in normal daily use. Unfortunately it still comes with Marshmallow preinstalled, but at the first power up you should already find Nougat waiting for you to update.
Honor 6X Pro technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm
|Weight:
|162 g
|Battery size:
|3340 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.5 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|1920 x 1080 pixels (401 ppi)
|Front camera:
|8 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|12 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|6.0 - Marshmallow
|User interface:
|Huawei EMUI
|RAM:
|4 GB
|Internal storage:
|64 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|HiSilicon Kirin 655
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2.1 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.1
If you have other good deals to propose to us for less than $300, do not hesitate to let us know in the comments! We will be pleased to review your proposals, and perhaps add them to the article in the future.
In the meantime, we hope that this top list will help you to find a great smartphone at a low price!
1 Comment
Interesting list - I'm in this market segment, and will be looking to replace a ZTE Android L phone probably next year. I'd like to see a standard spec for full implementation of the Camera2 API in these reviews - it can be taken for granted in premium phones but has been extremely spotty at the lower end and because the press and enthusiast forums focus on the high end it's difficult to find out if Camera2 is on board. The stock camera apps for cheaper phones are generally junk, and the best third-party camera apps are full of caveats about models that can't be supported for all features, and in experience they are hit and miss on specific devices. I've been lucky to find apps that greatly improve my ZTE's camera performance, but would be shopping for a new phone with full Camera2 API next time.