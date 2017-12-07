Best Android smartphones under $300

In this selection, we've picked the five Android smartphones that we found to give the most bang for your buck. Specifically, bang for under 300 bucks. Among them are older high-end mobile phones, followed by some excellent mid-range devices that provide a good everyday user experience.

Note: Keep in mind that this article is a work in progress. To be more clear, this means that the list of smartphones will change and/or evolve over time. We will be updating the list periodically as we get the chance to review more options on the market.

Best smartphones under $300 - skip ahead to:

Huawei P9

The Huawei P9 is the 2016 flagship of the up-and-coming brand and is a high-performance, well-designed smartphone. Despite being a year old, the P9 is still a top-of-the-range device. Pleasant to hold in hand, it testifies to the increasing success of the Chinese manufacturer.

TheHuawei P9 isn't so far behind its successor, the P10. / © AndroidPIT

Under the hood, the Huawei P9 features a HiSilicon Kirin 955 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The camera is high-performance and meets even the needs of hardcore photographers who want to venture beyond the automatic mode (special mention to the excellent black and white mode).

In terms of battery life, it's a little disappointing since the smartphone often struggles to last through the day. Fortunately, the P9 has been updated to second-latest version of Android and the new EMUI interface with more customization options.

Huawei P9 technical specifications Dimensions: 145 x 70.9 x 6.95 mm Weight: 144 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.2 in Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (424 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 6.0 - Marshmallow User interface: Huawei EMUI RAM: 3 GB Internal storage: 32 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 955 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.5 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2

Lowest price: Huawei P9

Best price

Honor 7X

A device with a screen 18:9 screen, decent performance and a metal body for less than $200? Honor has just made it possible.

The Honor 7X has a great price-performance ratio. / © AndroidPIT

The Honor 7X is characterized by a modern design, with a display that covers the entire front of the smartphone, a metal unibody and a dual rear camera. The recent Kirin 659 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD expandable internal memory. The Honor 7X comes with a 3340mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat installed (but the update to Oreo is confirmed).

Lowest price: Honor 7X

Best price

Honor 7X technical specifications Dimensions: 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm Weight: 165 g Battery size: 3340 mAh Screen size: 5.93 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2160 x 1080 pixels (407 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat User interface: Huawei EMUI RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 659 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.36 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.1

Moto G5S Plus

The phone is an enhanced version of the Moto G5 Plus, which came out earlier this year for $230. At $280, the G5S Plus is still very affordable, considering the extra features.

An extra 50 bucks nets you some nice advantages. / © AndroidPIT

In exchange for the price bump from the previous model, you get a bigger, better phone: it has a 5.5-inch 1080p screen instead of a 5.2-inch 1080p screen; an 8-megapixel front camera instead of a 5-megapixel front camera; and dual 13-megapixel rear cameras instead of a single 12-megapixel camera.

Motorola Moto G5s Plus technical specifications Dimensions: 153.5 x 76.2 x 9.5 mm Weight: 170 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.51 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (400 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 13 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 7.1.1 - Nougat User interface: Stock Android RAM: 3 GB Internal storage: 32 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

LG Q6

LG's mid-range smartphone has just had a significant fall in price and is now one of the most attractive purchases in this market range.

With a beautiful 18:9 display, a top-of-the-range look and well equipped software with interesting features, the LG Q6 is easily one of the best phones that can be nabbed for under $300.

The LG Q6 is a mid-range smartphone with a premium look. / © AndroidPIT

Lowest price: LG Q6

Best price

LG Q6 technical specifications Dimensions: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm Weight: 149 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.5 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2160 x 1080 pixels (442 ppi) Front camera: 5 megapixels Rear camera: 13 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 7.1.1 - Nougat User interface: LG UX RAM: 3 GB Internal storage: 32 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 1.4 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

Honor 6X Pro

If the Honor 7X doesn't immediately wow you and you want to save a few extra dollars, the Honor 6X Pro is now available for under $200 and could do it for you, if you're willing to make a few sacrifices in performance.

The Honor 6X Pro comes with a bright 5.5-inch LCD IPS screen with Full HD resolution, a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor flanked by Mali-T830 GPUs, 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of expandable memory via microSD.

Everything runs smoothly and will not disappoint in normal daily use. Unfortunately it still comes with Marshmallow preinstalled, but at the first power up you should already find Nougat waiting for you to update.

Honor 6X pro is aesthetically indistinguishable from the previous 6X. / © AndroidPIT

Honor 6X Pro technical specifications Dimensions: 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm Weight: 162 g Battery size: 3340 mAh Screen size: 5.5 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (401 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 6.0 - Marshmallow User interface: Huawei EMUI RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 655 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.1 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.1

If you have other good deals to propose to us for less than $300, do not hesitate to let us know in the comments! We will be pleased to review your proposals, and perhaps add them to the article in the future.

In the meantime, we hope that this top list will help you to find a great smartphone at a low price!