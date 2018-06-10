Best apps for making money on Android

When you look at your phone, you probably think about spending money rather than making it. Your handset almost certainly cost you a pretty penny, whether in up-front cost or on-going monthly payments. Thankfully there are plenty of apps to be found in the Google Play store which can help you recoup some of the costs. This is how to make money with Android apps. Best Android apps for every occasion

Trade your services Get rewards for completing surveys Google Opinion Rewards It may come as little surprise to learn that Google has an app of its own that you can use to make money. With Google Opinion Rewards you earn Google Play credit by completing surveys. You'll receive a notification whenever a new survey is available, and you just need to spend a few moments answering a series of questions – nothing too taxing. Once you've completed a survey, you earn Google Play Store credit that you can use to buy apps, music and other things. Many of the surveys have a deadline for completion, so make sure you don’t wait too long to complete them. Take surveys on Google Opinion Rewards to earn Play Store credit. / © AndroidPIT Google Opinion Rewards PiniOn Use PiniOn to earn money with photos, opinions about services, brands and products and research. The application offers tasks that are quick and easy to perform. You may have to leave the house, but it does not have to be bad. You can narrow your tasks to a set address, participate virtually or book missions. The more you participate, the more missions you receive and, therefore, more money can earn. You can request redemption of your money to your bank account or a PayPal account. Rate, opine and earn money with this Android app. / © AndroidPIT PiniOn Surveys on the Go Complete the survey, get the money. Unlike Google Opinion Rewards, this one pays out in cash. However, there are only a few surveys available during any given month, so don't expect to get rich quick. But it's fine for earning a few extra bucks now and then. The app is easy enough to use, so it's some beer/snack money for very little effort.

Surveys On The Go® Earn money for testing apps AppCasher If getting paid to test out apps seems like a great way to spend your time, AppCasher will be right up your alley. You can earn credit for installing and launching apps, and these credits can then be converted into gift cards that you can use to buy things from Amazon or iTunes. You can opt to have cash transferred to your PayPal account instead. You can also refer your friends to the app and, providing they use your special code, you'll earn extra credit for each person who signs up. Rewards can often be cashed out very quickly so you won't have too long to wait. / © AndroidPIT Appcasher CashPirate CashPirate is an application that turns points into cash. The registered users can test applications, participate in surveys, play games and invite other friends to join. 1000 points correspond to $1, which can be converted to buy items in the Play Store or be transferred to a PayPal account. Convert points and bonus credits to buy with CashPirate. / © AndroidPIT CashPirate - Make & Earn Money Sell your old stuff eBay eBay's website probably needs no introduction, but did you know its Android app can be even more useful for those of us who live on mobile? eBay allows you to sell almost anything and is how a lot of people get their start in online sales.