The best Chinese smartphones you should know about

Chinese smartphones have emerged from a murky past of iPhone clones and shady software to become a new force in the global market. These phones tend to be a lot cheaper than phones sold in the West, but often have equally good build quality and features. There are some great Chinese phones sold officially in the US, like the OnePlus 3T and the Huawei Honor 8. But, there are many more you may not have heard of which are not officially sold in the US, and we've put together a list of the very best for you.
- Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Mix
- Huawei P9
- Huawei Mate 9
- Meizu Pro 6
- Lenovo ZUK Z1
- Lenovo Vibe P1
Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5 Pro
Xiaomi made a big splash at MWC 2016 with its new flagship Mi 5 series. These long awaited devices are currently confirmed for the Indian and Chinese markets but Xiaomi's Global VP said in an interview that Xiaomi has "other markets on their radar screen."
The design and specs of these two devices are impressive. The normal Mi 5 version has a 3D glass rear panel, 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM. The Pro version comes with a ceramic back, 128 GB of internal storage and 4 GB RAM. Both come with a Snapdragon 820 processor and a new 4-axis optical image stabilization system that wowed at MWC 2016.
The incredible prices of these devices is perhaps the most remarkable thing about them. The lowest cost (32 GB) version is set to be released at $407.99. The 64 GB Mi 5 version is going to come in at $459.99 and the Mi 5 Pro at $515.99.
Xiaomi Mi Mix
Nowadays, Xiaomi even improves the innovation of what they copy. The Xiaomi Mi Mix recycles the idea of a mid-range phone released in 2015, manufactured by Sharp, the Aquos Crystal. This curious device came and went from store shelves without making any sort of splash. Yet, the same idea in the hands of Xiaomi has become innovative and futuristic. The bezel-less display is remarkable, taking up 91.3 % of the device's surface. The corners of the display are also rounded, which further improves the screen edge. Since there isn’t any space above the display, the front camera has been moved to the bottom, similar to the Aquos from Sharp. This is a truly amazing looking device.
This smartphone went on sale in China on November 4. It has two variants: 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of memory, and 6 GB RAM and 256 GB of memory with gold details.
Huawei P9
The fourth model of the Huawei P series is dubbed the 'Pocket DSLR'. That's because the company partnered with German camera manufacturer Leica to make a device focused around photo capabilities. The smartphone has a dual camera system with two rear cameras.
Despite having a better camera and taking higher quality photos the device is still priced under its competitors. It's not a cheap Chinese phone, but in general is not expensive at $559. And unlike other Chinese manufacturers, Huawei has a strong presence in the US.
The Huawei P9 comes with Android Marshmallow right out of the box. The HiSilicon Kirin 955 chipset is backed up with 3 GB RAM. The device has an internal memory capacity of 32 GB and can be expanded with the microSD capabilities. The phone runs on a 3,000 mAh battery.
Huawei Mate 9
The Huawei Mate 9 is a strong device that can stand up to heavy use with its long-lasting battery. The most discerning and demanding customers will be drawn to its reliability and appealing design. The 5.9-inch full HD display is based on traditional IPS technology. Huawei got the curve-itch and moved away from the edgy look of its predecessors, but otherwise, the normal Huawei design is maintained and is dominated by metal and glossy cut edges. Its dual-lens camera, naturally, comes from Leica.
The Huawei Mate 9 first became available on 15 November 2016 in its first-wave launch markets (12 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East). It is expected to be officially released in the US at a later date, but is unavailable in the US for now. The price was announced during the launch as €699, which is around $750, but no official US price has been announced. The Mate 9 comes in the following color variants: Black, Space Gray, Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, Mocha Brown and Ceramic White. It has only one option for memory, the 64 GB version with 4 GB of RAM.
Meizu Pro 6
When you want to import the best Chinese smartphone, features are an important thing to take into account. In principle, Chinese smartphones offer a good value for money, and this is indeed the case with the Meizu Pro 6. The smartphone is impressive on many fronts but it has two weak points to take into account: no 800MHz 4G and a unique UI.
The phone is well-designed, but that's only because it's an iPhone clone. Fans of stock Android might get scared away by the unique FlymeOS, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The 5.7-inch display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, there's a Mediatek MT6797T Helio X25 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 to 64 GB of internal storage. It also has a 21 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.
Lenovo ZUK Z1
You may not have heard of the ZUK Z1, but you'll wish you had. Backed by Lenovo, the ZUK Z1 has outstanding battery life, a rock-solid fingerprint scanner, good performance and a very decent camera, all for the low price of $220.
The ZUK Z1 also features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 801, CyanogenMod OS 12 (based on Lollipop), 64 GB internal storage, 3 GB of RAM, a 4,100 mAh battery and 13 MP Sony sensor. Not bad at all.
Lenovo Vibe P1
Lenovo's Vibe P1 has one feature that will absolutely destroy what you thought was possible for a $160 phone: a 4,900 mAh battery. That's not a typo, the Vibe P1 has a battery that's double the size of many other smartphone batteries right now.
But that's not all – the Vibe P1 also delivers super fast-charging technology to get that monster battery charged pronto, as well as a fingerprint scanner, 5.5-inch Full HD display and Android Lollipop. Did we mention this thing only costs $160?
How do I get one of these phones?
Where there's a will, there's a way. In our device reviews, we always provide info on the best price for a device and share links for where you can buy one (just make sure you check the phone's LTE frequencies to ensure they will work with your carrier before you buy).
There are also a bunch of excellent online retailers in China willing to ship a device globally, many of which can be found in our article on how to buy Xiaomi phones in the US.
I guess you could always argue about the selection being made here, and yes several other phones are also worth mentioning (personally I really like my Vernee Apollo). However, the article focuses only on hardware but a phone consists of software too. Sometimes the chinese phones contain quirky software and special Android adaptations that are far from perfect. In my experience those who offer a stock Android version are the best. Also, stay away from phones that still use Android 5.1 or even 5.0.
All those details are very important and when companies today lunch a new device they show all of those qualities to the public; all the possibilities and technology the device is capable of and the chipset. Most of the major players like apple, Samsung and LG (and many others) manufacture their devices in the east Asia; Singapore, China, Korea, etc. this happens mostly because the manufacturing costs in this area are much lower and that with many years of experience the plants and workers there acquired knowledge that allows them to make better, smarter phones. Many of the Chinese phones in the market even surpass the known brands like the famous Apple. The Chinese brands are manufactures in the same plants as the oversea brands’ phones are. The branding issue brings us to an entirely different subject – marketing and publicity. I will publish a separate article about the subject later on.
Today, thousands of people personally import cheap Chinese mobile phones using the large e-commerce sites available like aliexpress.com, Chinese-phone.com, ebay.com, amazon.com (and those are just the larger ones).
If I gave you a chance to forget about the brands, and value the phones only by their quality and their component’s quality. How would you feel?
I believe you would have used the same methods as I do – price vs performance.
I presented before two Smartphone's to compare. One of them is a known brand’s phone and one is a Chinese company’s phone.
I would include the ZTE Axon 7. Excellent build quality; 820 processor with 4Gb of ram and 64Gb of expandable storage; dual, front-facing speakers; non-intrusive software skin; excellent 5.5 inch display; solid battery; decent camera; and $400 price (got mine on sale for $350). Really solid device.
I had xiaomi mi 3 , very good stable phone, still can use it at this moment and it will work impressive . I had to give up on it because of 16 gb memory with no sd card ( the biggest minus) , the design , look like a brick , no 4 g ( but 4g developed afther that) and no fast charging , but like i said very.. Very good phone at his price 220 euro new with warranty in my country.
I have replaced with a meizu pro 5 , and the cpu is not clocked at 2.5 , that is a erorr..cpu is a Octa-core (4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 & 4x1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) .
I saw that in the Chinese top is mentioned meizu pro 6 at place 5 in the top. Well definitely pro 5 is above pro 6 , in almost any way (exynos vs mediatek, DAC vs no, 5.7 vs 5.2 , sd card vs no - very important )so i think pro 5 is neck to neck with
one + 3, and we don't talk about benchmarks just day to day ussage. Of course one + have new chipset and will perform better in benchmark . And when you put the price 330 euro ( bought at a good discount) with 2 years warranty in my country with 550 ( one + 3 ) i think we know who is 1 st place , off course that is my opinion. I tested the xiaomi mi 3 and the pro 5 in different aps , the diffrence was insesisable , the pro 5 was an upgrade? Well yes , with all the features ..design, 4g, sd card, fast charging, DAC But in the end the price matters. Mi 3 good as his price at that time way above galaxy s 4 at half price, pro 5 same as the Samsung Galaxy note 5 with + and - on both sides at almost half price .
That is the beauty of Chinese phones , high specs at low price.
LeEco Le 3 pro, Vernee Apollo ? Worth buying?
I like Meizu Pro 5. It is cheap and useful.
You are missing zuk z2 and Zuk z2 pro. Bad article, incomplete
I think chinese phones are the best. Look at this! They are amazing, gorgeous, performant,...the best!!!
Huawei mate 8, 360 Q5 plus, ZTE Z11 MAX, Huawei note 8 etc are great new phones having nice features including huge batteries that could be added to the list. Very nice phones though underrated..
Hi Mukesh, thank you for your comment. Even if a company is from another country most of their components are manufactured in China. I think the rest of the world does need to step up but the applicable countries can only be near China (geographically), at least at the moment due to availability of components.
First of all I didn't like the Title Chinese smart phones as they seemed a lot better than the so called High range Products and secondly people know all these phones why are you always repeating the articles in the site I know it's different people posting but all people see is an article so please make sure you don't repeat your articles.
Yes you are correct. However I find most the AmeriCAN reviews very biased which show that they are still just AmeriCANS. Their world is too small to accommodate the views of others and you can see that most socalled "reviewers" are just young kids without proper life experience and thus insight.
It is very obvious from the reviewer that AndroidPIT personnel is biased. May I speculate that it is because they don`t get kick-back from UMI etc?
Not sure where the author got his pricing info for the Lenovo Vibe P1. I followed the link and it is not priced under $160 US. It's more than Double that price and it specifically states there is NO WARRANTY. At least that's what it says on Amazon. One thing about these Chinese phone manufacturers that is very revealing and insightful. They proved that companies like Samsung and Apple along with our beloved phone carriers are overcharging us on high quality phones and if anyone just insists on having phones like that, they should get them from one of these chinese phone manufacturers. I do have to admit they are truly awesome looking. And their price points could put a real big damper on sales for Samsung, iPhone, and others. I for one would love to see the mighty Samsung get kicked back a few notches so they might gain a little more humility. I have used nothing but Samsung for my carriers for years but after friends let me see how their Meizu and Xiaomi phones functioned, I feel I've been getting ripped off for buying Samsung's top rated models. The S7 does not impress me at all. As soon as it slips out of my hand, the repair cost might be more than buying one of these phones here. I still think phones with removable backs are better. They are more easily serviced and upgraded. This new trend is gimmicky and costly. Not at all sensible from a financial standpoint and definitely not for the avid user who likes control of their hardware and software. Upgrade options among other useful things are slowly being eliminated from alot of phones and yet the cost of new phones just keeps going up. The amount of additional cost for a manufacturer to give you a high end spec and eloquent external appearance is likely only 10% of the ridiculous additional premium they add to the price to have those things. At least these phones have brought better pricing compared to well known brand name.
I fully support you. I call Samsung SamGONE and they WILL BE GONE just like Blackberry. They think that they have us but they don`t. BTW I bought a UMI Touch for $169 and it is better than most so-called high-end phones. These phones are made for peanuts and sold for an arm and a leg. bring on the Chinese (who are anyway build all the phones) phone and squash Apple & SamGONE like the gnats they should be.
In the Android world there's a phone for every budget and taste. Apple caters to the high-end market, which there will always be a demand for, and Samsung does too, including the mid to low-end market. Besides, both companies have proven hardware and software, and a boatload of money to advertise. Don't get ahead of yourself.
---