7 of the best free wallpaper apps for Android
Update: All new list!
Wallpapers are one of the easiest ways to quickly give yourself a little change of scenery each time you open your phone. They can also be a great way to cycle through images on your camera roll, getting reminders of days long since forgotten when you least expected it.
However, there are hundreds of wallpaper apps on the Google Play Store, so we've put together a list of some of the best ones you can download today.
Wallpapers
Wallpapers by Google isn't the company's best-known app, but it's a solid choice for anyone that wants to have a whole range of different wallpaper options available to them. You can choose between your photos, on-device wallpapers, live wallpapers, or choose a specific category, like 'Cityscapes' or 'Textures'.
Once you've selected your category, you can then either choose a specific image, or select the option to automatically change the wallpaper each day with a new image from that category. Another of the advantages of Google's Wallpaper app is that the repository of images is continually updated.
Perhaps the one potential downside, if you're looking for a specific image or item, is that there's no search functionality within the app. Nonetheless, it's a solid choice to consider and it's all free. If you have multiple wallpaper apps installed, you can view and launch them via the Wallpapers app too.Wallpapers
Wallpapers HD - Pixels
Pixels is another highly-recommended wallpaper app for Android, and brings a few more additional options to the table. It doesn't offer the same automatic wallpaper changing option that Google's app has, but it does allow you to search for a specific word or phrase, or explore different images via tags.
There are, of course, a whole bunch of different categories (with sub-categories of recent and featured images) to peruse too, if you prefer doing it that way. Once you find an image, you'll need to tap the download button. Once downloaded, that button turns into one that says 'Set as'; tap that and you'll get the option to set the image as your home screen wallpaper, your lockscreen, your WhatsApp image or contact image.
There's a combined option to set it as both your lockscreen and home wallpaper in just one tap too. Pixels is free to download, and has no premium features to pay for - there's even a 'Favorites' section in the app to keep track of images you might want to use later, and there's no need to sign up for an account to use it.Wallpapers HD - PIXELS
7Fon
7Fon is the first option in this list that provides the option of signing into an app, but it's not entirely necessary just to use it. It's also one of the best wallpaper apps for filtering through a huge selection of different options. As well as breaking all the images down by category, you can also tap on the information button on any individual image to bring up a color palette from that shot.
You can also tap the palette icon in the top-right of the main app screen. Tapping on any of those colors then returns other images with similar colors; this might not sound very useful, but if you want a specific color, rather than a specific image, that's not always too easy to achieve via other wallpaper apps.
7Fon also has some robust auto-image changing options, which allow you to control options like how often the image changes, whether to download on Wi-Fi or data. where to store the images and a few other useful controls. If you choose to create an account, you can favorite and rate images, which is then shown within the app to give an idea of the popularity of each image. Registered users can also submit images.Wallpapers HD Backgrounds 7Fon
Backgrounds HD Wallpapers
Backgrounds HD is another on this list that lets users submit images of their own (provided you sign into the app) but it has fewer features than 7Fon above, which may appeal to some people. As well as breaking everything down into different categories and providing a search option, images are also organized into Featured, Recent and Popular shots. Popular lets you search by daily, weekly, monthly or all-time.
You don't need to register to download or favorite images, but you will need to if you want to leave comments on other people's uploads, follow people within the app or if you want to upload your own backgrounds. As with Wallpapers HD, the app also lets you set an image for multiple destinations, such as the lock screen, home screen or profile images on your phone.Backgrounds HD (Wallpapers)
Backdrops
If you're happy to spend a little money on your wallpaper habit, Backdrops is well worth a look, and gets a shoutout for its considered UI and image categorisation. There are plenty of free wallpapers available too though.
As well as the now-familiar list of categories you'd expect in a wallpaper app, Backdrops provides an 'Explore' panel, which is a neat way to bring together both free and premium images. There's also a community tab for images uploaded by other users, and the app provides the ability to rate and favorite images you want to return to later.
Backdrops is another that lets you set an image to your lock screen, as well as your home screen in one tap too. To do that, long-press the 'Set' button for an individual image and additional options will pop up at the bottom of the screen. The app arranges premium content into different Collections too, which you can pay to unlock individually, or you can just spring to unlock the whole Premium app, which also removes the ads, for around $2.Backdrops - Wallpapers
Muzei
Muzei takes a slightly different approach to wallpapers, and how you navigate the different options, to other apps in this list by making your own on-device images the priority. If you don't have any/many shots on your phone, you can select to use one of the featured pieces each day.
If you do select to use images in your 'My Pictures' folder, you can also dive into the settings to set how often the images should change. Unlike every other app in this list, Muzei doesn't leave your selected image unaltered, which is smart. One of the potential downsides of using a real photo as a background is that it can make text hard to read and icons difficult to make out.
To fix this, Muzei applies a blur to each image. Double tapping an empty space on your home screen will switch between the blurred and original image for a few seconds. If you want to dive into the settings to control the amount of blur, dimming or switch the image to greyscale, you can do that via the main app menu. Muzei is probably the first app you'll want to install in this list, as it can be used with some of the others.Muzei Live Wallpaper
Wallrox Wallpapers
Wallrox Wallpapers has far fewer images available by default than others here, but it's for this curated approach and the overall design of the app that we've decided to include it in this list. Wallpapers are divided into categories of image type (Blur, Christmas, Crystal, Geometric, etc.) rather than what it's a picture of, and you can select how many columns of images you want to display on the screen at once.
There's also an integration with Pushbullet, if you want to get notifications when new wallpapers are available. You can control some Muzei settings from within Wallrox too, like controlling which categories of wallpapers you want to automatically update, how often and on what type of connection.
It's not as fully-featured as some of the others in this list, but it's well worth a look and stands above many, many more basic ones.Wallrox Wallpapers
What's your favorite wallpaper app? Let us know in the comments below!
54 comments
If you have some free time on your hands, why not make some extra cash every week? Follow this link for more information
============= www.JobNews80.com
If you have some free time on your hands, why not make some extra cash every week? Follow this link for more information
www.JobNews80.com
You forgot to add Wallsground HD wallpaper app.
It has 20+ different categories of wallpapers. All wallpapers are HD and looks beautiful.
Just go to play store and type "Wallsground HD"....
Check Cool Wallpapers(backgrounds). Over 7 millions people use their application. They provide awesome and unique collection of worldwide holidays wallpapers for android and more. They have backgrounds for every occasion.
Try Wallhaven's app goo.gl/8tVJBR, I like it cause It doesn't have annoying advertisements.
What is the smartphone model ?
On the first photo
The Absolutely Wallpapers HD Wallpaper 4K features a ton of vertical wallpapers designed specifically for smartphones. Images generally include cityscapes, nature scenes, flat designed wallpapers, superhero and comic stuff, tech stuff, and a random assortment of other images. There are a mixture of HD Android wallpapers and QHD Android wallpapers so you can get stuff specifically for your 1440p device if you have one but you’ll need to wade through as there seems to be no categorization between HD and QHD. download now : goo.gl/QLrFML
hipster and background hd wallpapers contains best collection of wallpapers I personally use these apps for couple of months. Another Good collection of best android wallpaper application app is Wal360 you can found it here https://goo.gl/ZbNgXb
and it has facility like auto change wallpaper. Must try and enjoy best wallpapers
wallpaper of CM Locker is better. IT IS REALLY HD!
"flipper wallpaper" I love this app, it downloads wallpapers from various wallpaper websites and changes then automatically every so often. Bing image of the day is downloaded too! From the list above muzei live wallpaper works well too.
I like APUS wallpaper and themes. There are almost 50 categories from animals, movies, quotes to seasons. Also, there are some hotpoints (use# to tag) to let me find out friends with similar interests as me.
BACKGROUND HD IS BEST
I agree; I dunno about "best" but it's certainly my favorite. I particularly like how they'll send you a notification when there are new backgrounds; not everytime there's 1 or 2, but when there are a sufficient number of new ones, they'll notify, so you can stay up to date on "Recent" and not have such a backlog to look thru. Really nice images, too!
Don't need their comments
Thank you, finally I can said human are so funny, personely I download any picture I like, and I use it for my backgroud,that's all
Will try the 4th one for sure !1
Thanks, will try some of them for sure.
Hello where did u download the city wallpaper that is in the teaser picture?? I really like it 😊
All are nice apps but where's Zedge? I understand it isn't for wallpapers only but it offers loads of wallpapers and it is for wallpapers more than ringtones.