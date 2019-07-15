Buying guide: Which Nokia smartphone is right for you?

Jump to section:

Best overall package: Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 is currently the best complete package among the Nokia smartphones available. The Android smartphone not only looks chic with its glass surfaces and has superb build quality, it also shines with fast performance, a good selfie camera on the front, and the bare Android 9 Pie as its operating system (well supplied with software updates by manufacturer HMD Global). The absence of wireless charging and IP certification is easy, given the low price of around 400 euros (about $450) you'll have to pay if you want to buy the Nokia 8.1.

The Nokia 8.1 also looks good / © AndroidPIT

Best battery life: Nokia 7 Plus

The best aspect of the Nokia 7 Plus is clearly the battery. The smartphone can last two days with one battery charge, without any issues. An old Nokia phone would of course handle that, but for modern smartphones it's a really good value. The Nokia 7 Plus, which also has a very attractive display, a Zeiss camera and a chic design, costs less than 300 euros (about $340) and is therefore also quite inexpensive.

The Nokia 7 Plus has a really powerful battery / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Best camera: Nokia 9 PureView

One thing right away: No, the Nokia 9 PureView is not perfect, not even the camera - not yet. The technical basis for the five cameras on the back, whose data are combined to form a single image, is very good. HMD Global is doing this together with Light, who bundle even more cameras in their compact snapshots. The beginnings are promising, with appropriate maintenance through updates, it is to be expected that the camera and the smartphone as a whole will improve step by step over time. The hardware fits, while the software gets better and better. Among the Nokia smartphones whose cameras aren't the best, the Nokia 9 PureView has by far the greatest potential in this respect.