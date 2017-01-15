Best offline Android apps: helping you survive without the internet

Update: Offline news app added
Although mobile data and Wi-Fi are easier to come by than ever, there are still times (on vacation or at the end of the month) when you're in the e-dark and in need of an app that works offline. In other cases, it might be a matter of privacy. On Android there are loads of great apps that function quite well offline. Here are the best offline Android apps, now updated with our favorite offline news app.
Best offline news app: FeedMe
If you're like me, you read a ton of news from many different sources. The FeedMe RSS reader app gives you everything you need to digest all the latest events and analysis while offline. This app lets you pull from many sources from Feedly, InoReader, Bazqux, The Older Reader, Feedbin and is currently expanding to more.
If you pull up Feedly from the FeedMe app, you'll get a streamlined version of the normal Feedly app with an important component: offline capabilities. So you can put all your news on your device from your Wi-Fi before you head out then jump offline and read that news when you're out-and-about. This will surely save you some data.FeedMe (RSS Reader)
Best offline weather app: AccuWeather
There is no such thing as a truly offline weather app. Like the other apps on our list, you need to use AccuWeather online at some point.
However, AccuWeather wins our favor for this list because it provides an accurate 15-day forecast, which means that even if you are without internet for two weeks, you should still have some indication of whether you need a sombrero or a ski mask for your trip outside.
What's more, it does so in an intuitive package which takes just seconds to get to grips with.AccuWeather
Best offline eBook reader app: Amazon Kindle
eBook reader apps make excellent offline apps because they can keep you occupied for hours without needing to reconnect to the internet. Kindle is one of the best, not just because it gives you quick access to thousands of digital books, but also because it comes with all of the options you need for an excellent reading experience.
Buy a book (or pick up a free one), download it to your device, and then you can happily read it without ever connecting it to the internet again. Google Play Books is a similar alternative, but the occasional syncing problems I've experienced means it's my second choice.Amazon Kindle
Best offline travel app: TripAdvisor Hotels Flights
TripAdvisor is the rightful king of travel apps. Supported by a thriving community, it offers reviews, photos and feedback from fellow travelers, then ranks attractions and activities based on what those people say.
TripAdvisor used to have dedicated City Guides which could be downloaded externally, but now all of this functionality is baked into the one app, including offline access to reviews, maps and photos of more than 300 cities.
If you’re travelling, you shouldn’t be without TripAdvisor Hotels Flights.TripAdvisor Hotels Restaurants
Best offline documents app: Google Drive
No, we haven't gone mad. Despite Google Drive being one of the leading cloud storage services in the world (i.e. storing all your files online), it also lets you download files and documents to your device. You can then work on these files offline, and they sync straight back up into the cloud when you get internet again.
To do this, tap the 'i' or Options icon of a file in Google Drive, then tap the switch next to Keep on Device. You can do this to as many files as you like, and Google Drive will let you work on them away from the cloud.
Best offline app for saving things for later: Pocket
Pocket is one of the most popular offline reading apps on the Play Store. You can use it to download articles, videos, and other content you find online to your device, then read it offline later. You simply click on the share button on the article you want to save and select Pocket to read it later.
It has a beautifully designed interface and is a great way to make sure you don't miss out on content that you didn't manage to finish reading or watching the first time round.
Download Pocket from Google Play
Best offline dictionary app: Offline Dictionaries
If you're in a foreign country and don't speak the language, it's crucial that you have a means of communicating with locals. Offline Dictionaries is a free Android app that sets itself apart from the others thanks to its large database of synonyms and support for more than 50 languages.
Upon launching the app, you download all the languages you'll want to refer to, then refer to the app freely without having to worry about internet connectivity.Offline dictionaries
Best offline translation app: Google Translate
Google Translate is one of the easiest-to-use and most effective translators out there. You can speak or type into Google Translate to get things translated into more than 90 languages.
These key features are available offline, so long as you download the languages you're looking to translate between. You can save your translations as well, so you can refer back to them later.Google Translate
Best offline map app: Google Maps
Using the old version of Google Maps offline was a little awkward, but since its most recent update, this functionality is better than ever. It's easy to download a by visiting the Offline areas tab in the settings menu. From there you can download full city maps, including Google's excellent navigation system, for use without internet.
The best part of all, any maps downloaded in your offline areas will be automatically removed after 30 days, so there's no need to worry about unused maps taking up storage space unnecessarily.Maps - Navigation & Transit
Best offline music app: Spotify
Not only does the Spotify app give you access to millions of tracks, but you can set it to sync your playlists in the background, meaning all your music is automatically available when you’re offline. What’s more, it’s easy to assign all of that music to a microSD card if you don’t want it taking up space in your phone’s internal storage.
The premium subscription to Spotify will cost you US$9.99 per month, but it's one of the coolest services around. There's nothing better than saving a couple of albums to your device while using the airport cafe Wi-Fi just before a flight.Spotify Music
Best offline podcast app: Pocket Casts
You may associate podcasts with online streaming, but you can also download all your favorite podcasts, giving you endless hours of listening pleasure. Pocket Casts is one of the best apps for doing this, letting you search for hundreds of thousands of podcasts across the internet, then downloading them to your device.
Pocket Casts allows you to automate downloads from your subscriptions so that, once you've decided what you want to be listening to, episodes will be downloaded in the background whenever you have access to Wi-Fi (or mobile data, if you're OK with that).
Developer ShiftyJelly is clearly very smart – it's created an efficient, intuitive app which does everything you could ask for.Pocket Casts
Best offline note-taking app
The closest you can get to a trusty pen-and-paper duo on Android is a good offline note-taking app. There are plenty out there; indeed, we have a dedicated best note-taking apps list, but my personal favorite is Monospace. It's a wonderful, minimalist tool that offers very basic functionality at a very high level. There are text-formatting options like bold and italics, but otherwise it's very bareboned.Monospace - Writing and Notes
What other Android apps are good to use offline? What do you think are the best ones? Share your top picks in the comments.
43 comments
"Best offline map app: Google Maps"
HERE maps is much better, you can download entire countries for offline use.
Great list. Very good selection of highly capable offline apps.
As for music apps Youzeek is similar to Spotify or Deezer for about £18 per year.
For audiobooks or ebooks Overdrive is great and completely free.
Offline Android apps are the best! They make your life easier and more secure because you can still use those essentials apps even without a data or wifi.
best offline music player is poweramp and not spotify.
Pocket is just brilliant..!!
Here is very good also offline maps
Who and another used Kiwix ?
i will try this
Tried using Google Maps for the first time on my new Note 4, today. I was a bit stumped when it refused to work because it was offline. I'd just switched from a Windows phone with HERE Maps as the default map app, which worked just fine offline, and I started to miss it a little.
I guess I can go fiddle with Google Maps settings now, but at the time, being a cheap bugger on pay-as-you-go and in a hurry, it was a touch inconvenient.
You have to download offline maps in Google Maps for it to work. I use it and it's pretty useful.
you can download here in the google llay store
If you're a casual pay-go user Google Maps can catch you offguard because the maps "expire" if not downloaded every month or six weeks, and geographic zones are pretty small. I use Google for a local city map, but have have kept OSMAnd (free version permits six much larger OSM maps) that stay available for use even when out of date. OSMAnd improved the user interface with version 2 and is pretty elegant now. I'd be looking at Here WeGo for Android as well, if you liked it on Windows - also more truly offline.
We used Google Maps last June offline in Curaçao and trust me when I say that Google - finally - got it right.
Navmii works offline or Navigator both good sat nav apps
Doing God's work covering this
Accuweather offline?. When you reboot the phone (or if the app gets killed due to low memory) all weather data is lost and need a connection to get the data.
Thats it!! I dont know why he put Accuwheather in that list. I use Weather Timeline. It do works offline.
Offline podcast is also a better way to spend the time on travel and vacation. My must-have point is numerous free audio and video radio podcast in the Featured tab, or browse Top Charts to see what's hot right now. So that I can add favorite radio and podcast to personal stations that stay up to date when new episodes become available. I personally installed CastBox APP from Google Play onto my phone and download many podcast episodes before I start the travel. I usually enjoy free music and stupid questions and jokes during the flight.
Google Maps is great, but it lacks full offline ability. Google Maps will cache your route so if you go through some dead zones, but will not reroute you if you are offline. Navigating some menus you can offline a section of a map, but the content expires after a set amount of time, is only one area, you have to do it ahead of time, and you cannot search for a destination or point of interest (POI) while offline. This is where GPS navigation software that can function completely offline is necessary.
I have tried every major GPS navigation system for Android, and have settled on CoPilot GPS and Here. My favorite is CoPilot GPS, with Here coming in second. I paid $5 for CoPilot GPS Premium when they had a memorial day sale, and I know there is a free version, but even for the full retail $10 it is completely worth it. Many people may not be aware but GPS is a passive technology requiring no internet connection, as the device only receives information and does not transmit anything back. You can even use these safely on a plane (yes, even in Airplane mode) to see your location and speed. The entire US and Canada maps & POIs is 2.4gb (other countries are an additional reasonable cost), but you can download individual sections if you prefer. Here's map data tends to be twice as big, but the amount of data appears to be about the same, as the amount of POI data on both us unadvertised. CoPilotGps has many advantages such as a great POI browser, ability to see POIs on the active map as well as along your route (something Here and Google Maps does not have). In both, most POIs even have phone numbers.
CoPilot GPS also has a fantastic voice navigation system which is so well done you could navigate easily on its voice prompts alone. Two advantages Here has is that it is free, and you can even navigate inside of shopping centers and airports level by level. My concern with Here is its future outlook & viability as Microsoft did not buy this part of Nokia, and Nokia recently sold Here to Audi AG, BMW Group and Daimler AG. If you can afford the space, I recommend having both installed.