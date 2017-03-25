How to see who's stealing your Wi-Fi and block them

There are many reasons why the Wi-Fi connection on your Android device could be running slow. Most are completely innocent, but it could be that someone is using it without your permission. In this article, we'll show you how to find out exactly who you're sharing your Wi-Fi network with, and how to kick any intruders off it forever.
Who is using my Wi-Fi?
To find out who's using your Wi-Fi, the first thing you need to do is make sure you're connected to the Wi-Fi network you wish to monitor. Next, download the network monitoring app Fing from the link below.Fing - Network Tools
Once you've downloaded the app, open it, and you will see the name of your network on the home screen, along with the Refresh and Settings buttons. To see all the devices connected to your Wi-Fi network, tap Refresh.
This process could take a few minutes, but afterwards you will see a list of devices, along with an indicator that tells you if it's a smartphone or PC.
Tap any device on your network to bring up a list of options for interacting with that device. These include sending pings or Wake on LAN signals, and you can even log when those devices connect and disconnect from the network.
How to block trespassing devices
If one of the devices connected to your network is unfamiliar or suspicious, your can block it forever. Fing shows you the MAC address of each device connected to your network (the number will follow this format and be made up of numbers and letters: 'xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx'). Make a note of this number.
- On the computer that is connected to your router, enter your router IP into the browser, then enter your router login details on the next page (to find out your router IP, use this guide)
- Once logged into your router, find the Security options (its location varies between routers and may be located under Advanced Settings)
- In Security, click MAC Filtering, then Add Device
- Enter the MAC address of the device you want to ban in the MAC field, give it a name if there is such an option, then click Apply, Save or OK
- While you're logged into your router, it might also be worth changing your Wi-Fi password, seeing as your last one may have been compromised.
That's all there is to it. Have you used this method to find out who is using your Wi-Fi? Let us know in the comments.
41 comments
I found similar app which functionally is just that no other bloat in the app. get it here play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.speednethalvad.whoisinmywifi
This don't works proper. When i scan he only find my router, my phone, and laptop and i can't see my other 3 phones connected + i can't kick them from network.
Any wifi signal is vulnerable to experienced hackers. The more secure you make it only adds to the thrill and determination. When a friend of mine showed me just how easy it is and the havoc he could wreak I have been ethernet all the way since. I could barely get a connection sitting on the front porch yet he hacked it ( easily ) over 2 miles away.
For those who don't understand how to use it, Google is your best friend!
very informative
Thank you for your contribution
Start with a HIDDEN SSID, and a good passphrase; then nobody who isn't authorized will be hopping on your network. You might want to pick a less congested channel, not relying on AUTO, so there is less chance of RF noise, causing Error Correction to repeat things.
Quite a useful post, thanks!
Thanks, this is a useful tool... I also installed Wifi analyser... next to it, great tool as well...!
Why did you publish this article, my neighbor has just blocked me from using his wifi.
Good to buy your own damn wifi--Ya Thief
I was temporarily "creeped out" by a strong nearby wifi signal that seemed to be following my channel choice, so it was always overlapping mine on Wifi Analyzer. I phoned the ISP and the tech said it was unlikely a stranger could get into a WPA-encrypted connection without the password - changing that would require resetting every device in the house. I found the Fing Tool and it came up negative for intruders. This blocking idea looks good if the router supports blacklisting (instead of only whitelisting, which seems the case for some other readers) but if there were an intruder I'd take the trouble to change the password, too.
You can do the same on most routers directly.
it has been 3 days that this android phone is free;y connecting in my broadband, it slows down theconnection and the same time as many times I change the network name and password it can till freely connect so I tried doing it what you have instructed and it really works. Thanks for the help.
Can i block the unknown device using my tablet?
I did everything the same way but its a hit and miss, sometimes it works sometimes it doesnt, what to do?
Hi,for my intenet connection im not using a router since its a wireless connection, so how doi block them?? TQ:)
i got to my wifi setup wizard but it says this.-
If you enable the MAC Address Access Control mode, if enabled, hosts with MAC addresses contained in the access control list are allowed to access to the router.
Enter the MAC address of the management station allowed to access the router, and click "Apply".
What to do after copying mac address
Enter it in Mac filtering to block the user
What is the MAC FILTERING and where could i get that?