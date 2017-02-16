Best USB battery packs and portable chargers
Update: Best USB Type-C battery pack
Carrying an external battery or portable power pack is the best way to avoid running out of power and being left with a dead phone, so we've compiled this roundup of the best portable chargers available. Whether you need to charge your phone multiple times during a weekend away or just want to top it up before the commute home, you'll find something to suit your charging needs.
Best USB Type-C battery pack
USB Type-C is found on more and more Android smartphones now, like the Google Pixel, and our best external battery recommendation in this category goes to the Anker PowerCore+ 20100.
This one is our favorite because it charges fast, has a large capacity and is sturdier than its closest competitors. At around $50, it's not the cheapest charger on the list, but this isn't an outrageous price for something with a capacity of 20,100 mAh.
This amount of stored power will easily charge your Android device several times over, and it can even charge multiple USB Type-C devices at the same time! For those who are looking for standard Micro-USB charging, there's another Anker battery pack in this list too, which is ideal for a weekend away.
What's more, the PowerCore+ 20,100 features 10 LED lights on the face which display its current charge level rather effectively (some batteries only have a single on/off LED).
Best portable charger for your wallet
Yes, credit card-size batteries do exist, but the TravelCard's style and performance ensure it's our current number one for your wallet. The TravelCard charger's dimensions come in at around 3.1 x 2.1 x 0.2 inches and it weighs just 57 grams. Its incredible sleekness – it's about three credit cards thick and only a little longer – means it's perfectly capable of fitting in a normal-sized wallet.
The TravelCard comes with cables built into its body to guarantee a compact feel and its 1,500 mAh of power will fill most modern smartphone batteries by around 30-40 percent.
It’s not especially fast to load your device – largely due to limitations caused by its size and heat transfer – and it’s also expensive for the capacity it holds. What you are paying a premium for here is the convenience.
It’s a good idea, well-presented, and could help you out when you're in a tight spot. Find it at their site via the link below.
Best external battery for your pocket
We recommend the Limefuel Blast L25X as the best pocket-sized portable charger. It measures just 3.6 x 1.5 x 0.8 inches and weighs only 2.3 oz – about the same as lip balm.
The Limefuel Blast L25X holds 2,500 mAh of power, which is not quite enough to fully charge most modern handsets but it's enough to give it a quick boost. The Blast L25X's price and portability make it a great value, no-hassle charging solution.
Best external charger for your bag
The EasyAcc 6000 mAh is slightly larger than the Limefuel option above, both in battery capacity and physical size, but it's still reasonably portable and slightly cheaper. We recommend the EasyAcc 6000 mAh if you want a portable power source that can fully charge your device with juice to spare, and don't mind sacrificing a little ease when it comes to portability.
It’s a cleverly designed external battery, featuring a built-in USB cable, which is neatly concealed in the side of the device, and it can charge two units at once. It's well-regarded and well-priced, and you can check it out at the Amazon link below.
Best external battery for a weekend trip
For a weekend trip, we recommend the Anker PowerCore 15600. Anker is a veteran of portable power solutions, and the PowerCore 15600 combines a high energy capacity with lightning fast charge times and a durable build.
The Anker PowerCore 15600 can charge two devices at once and is still small enough to carry in a bag. With enough power to charge the Galaxy S7 four times over (five times, in theory), this should be your go-to power bank when you're going to be away from a power outlet for a number of days.
The PowerCore 15600 used to cost more, but it's a crazy good value at its current price of $19.99.
Anker PowerCore 15600
What's your favorite portable battery pack? Have any brands gone beyond expectations or let you down? Let us know in the comments.
Actually, for the price, this one is far more superior. It is indeed not as well known of a brand as most but, you're not always getting top notch quality for the name brands... This beast lives up to the test and gets close to the actual mAH vs most that falsely advertise....
Poweradd Pilot X7 20,000mAh
It's only 23.99 on amazon.
www.amazon.com/Poweradd-Pilot-X7-External-Smartphones/dp/B00YDNSH7I/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
When the low battery problem in android's phone will be solved , how are these companies going to survive ?
Pretty cool. I personally think ChargeTech’s portable power outlet is a better product because it has higher 27,000mAh battery capacity, cheaper, soft touch satin finish, ships immediately via Amazon.com, and they even have a new 48,000mAh version with 2 AC outlets and 250W of power launching soon.
It looks good, if you wish to spend $200 for a battery!!!
Personally if I didn´t have one already I would buy this:
RAVPower 20100mAh External Battery; Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 USB-C/Type-C Port -
Charges your phone, spare battery and other jobs. https://www.amazon.co.uk/TECHGEAR%C2%AE-Samsung-Charging-Transfer-Function/dp/B00Q4PEB0U/ref=sr_1_4?ie=UTF8&qid=1468883587&sr=8-4&keywords=charging+docks+for+note+4
The best battery back up is a phone with a replaceable battery, spare batteries and an external charger. I have 3 spares for my Note 4 never have to worry about battery life. It is also mush lighter than a brick AKA a battery bank.
Still hoping for a future with stronger battery life on smartphones in general...
Still, good article! Saving this.
I think Anker is the best all around. Definitely not the cheapest but the most reliable.
where is it for 20 bucks, Amazon?
Though this article sounds good sadly all these Things are not available in where I am living in !!!
I'll be happy to test a unit for you and post the review. I'm currently using a Mophie. Love them but not the price point.
Need one that supports USB C.
I do!!! I just haven't had any experience with any of them yet :/. I'll do it in a future update!