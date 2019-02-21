How to download all of the Galaxy S10 wallpapers
Samsung's new Galaxy S10 line is finally official with new features worthy of a 2019 flagship. Samsung's new phones may not yet be available to the public, but this has not prevented XDA-Developers from borrowing all the official Galaxy S10 wallpapers to feed the community.
The six new backgrounds, which range in different colors, measure 3040x3040 pixels so that you can easily adapt to all high-resolution screens. The square proportions allow the background to work well even with third-party launchers that "move" the background when swiping between screens. Be careful, though, the files are heavy, weighing between 11 MB and 13 MB each.
To get an idea of the simplicity and beauty of these backgrounds, take a look at our Galaxy S10 hands-on video below.
Satisfied? Then run to download them all in high resolution at this link. Also, don't forget to take a look at our articles dedicated to the new Galaxy series where you can find all the information about it.
Have you pre-ordered the new Galaxy S10 yet? Let us know in the comments below.
Via: Android Authority Source: XDA-Developers
