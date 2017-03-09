Google Pixel microphone issue: is your device affected?

The Google Pixel is attracting a lot of attention and, once again, it's for all the wrong reasons. A number of users have been reporting that they are experiencing some severe problems with the microphones on both the Pixel and Pixel XL. This is the latest in a number of audio issues to have emerged with the Pixel in recent months. The main question now is what is Google going to do about it?

Google Pixel microphone problem

The Google Product Forum is the information hub for anything and everything to do with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, and in recent months some users have been reporting catastrophic issues with the microphones on both of Google's flagship devices. People posting on the forum have said that resorting to a factory reset doesn't resolve this issue, but the fault hasn't affected the camera app.

Google Pixel microphone issue solution

Google has confirmed that this is a hardware issue, so software updates will do nothing to resolve this new microphone problem. Google has said that they are now engaging in a more rigorous process during the general manufacturing process and when certifying refurbished phones, in order to ensure they no longer have this defect.

Happily, for those of you who have purchased a new Pixel or Pixel XL in the last month or so, your device shouldn't be affected. If you are experiencing any issues, Google recommends you seek a replacement for the device or contact the retailer where you purchased it.

Google Pixel speaker sound quality problem

Some owners of the Google Pixel and Pixel have been experiencing issues with their device's audio in the past few months. In particular, the sound quality of the speakers is bad when the volume is set to its three highest levels, making a scratching, crackling sound. The result is that certain applications' audio becomes unusable. To see if your device is affected, turn your device up to its top three volume levels, and try playing music or other audio.

Do your speakers sound awful at high volume, too? Try a software update. / © AndroidPIT

Google Pixel speaker sound quality solution

What was once believed to be a hardware problem has now been fixed by a software update from Google. The February 2017 monthly security updates for the Pixel and Pixel XL has brought a fix to the issues with crackling speakers at the highest volume settings. If you're still experiencing the issue, try getting the latest updates to fix the problem.

Have you been experiencing issues with your Google Pixel or Pixel XL? Will you be contacting Google about getting a replacement? Let us know in the comments below.