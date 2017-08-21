How to turn off the camera shutter sound on Android

Most smartphones produce a fake shutter sound when you take a picture. This sound can be loud and annoying, especially when you’re trying to discreetly snap a candid picture of a friend or a bunch of selfies. Getting rid of the shutter sound can be as easy as turning down the volume on some devices, whilst for others a little more effort may be involved. Find out how to turn off the camera shutter sound on your phone below.

Before you turn off the shutter sounds on your phone, here's a word of caution. In some territories, privacy laws make it illegal for anyone to turn off the camera shutter sound. Make sure that it is legal in your location before following any of the instructions below.

In most cases, your phone's sound profile will override your camera shutter sound options. So, if your phone is on silent, you shouldn't hear a peep from the camera anyway. But, if that or the tips below don't work for your Android phone, you can try downloading a third party app such as Silent Camera Pro.

Silent Camera Pro

Jump to section:

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on stock Android

Devices like the Nexus 5X and the Pixel run stock versions of Android. Stock Android doesn't have a camera setting for disabling the camera shutter sound. Instead, you will have to turn your notifications/alerts profile to silent, do not disturb or vibrate. This can be done using the volume keys on the side of your device that act as master volume controls. Newer devices which run near-stock Android tend to use the same method, so newer devices tend to be more intuitive.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on stock Android. / © ANDROIDPIT

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Samsung

On some Samsung devices, you have to hit the cog wheel in the camera app and you will find the Shutter sound option on the following page. Switch it to Off for some peace and quiet.

On some newer Samsung devices, like the S7 or S7 Edge, all you need to do is change the master volume settings and the shutter sound will turn off when they're set to vibrate or silent.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on Samsung. / © AndroidPIT

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on an LG

Like stock Android, LG’s Lollipop camera software doesn’t have a camera shutter option. Instead, it is tied to your priorities/notification sound profile. Set this to Do not disturb or Vibrate and you won’t hear a sound when you take a photo.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on LG. / © AndroidPIT

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on an HTC

On some HTC models disabling the camera shutter sound can be a convoluted process, but it is still effective. From your camera app, hit the three dots (hamburger) icon, then the cog wheel icon and go to General settings > Camera shutter sound. Untick the box.

On the newer HTC 10, it is the same as for stock Android devices. Just change your master volume settings, and the shutter sound will be silenced.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on HTC. / © AndroidPIT

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Motorola

Some Motorola phones have a little dial which slides in from the left-hand side of the screen. The loudspeaker icon represents the shutter sound. Just tap it to enable or disable it.

Other Motorola phones, like the Moto G4, just use the master volume controls to set the camera shutter sound. Simply set your phone to silent, do not disturb or vibrate to ditch the noise.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on Motorola. / © AndroidPIT

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a OnePlus

On OnePlus devices you will need to swipe in from the left side of your screen and then tap the cog wheel, which will be on the right (either at the top or bottom). You will see the shutter sound option in the window that then opens. Set this option to Off.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on OnePlus. / © AndroidPIT

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Huawei or Honor

Disabling the camera shutter sound on certain Huawei devices takes a few steps. Go to the camera app, then hit the menu icon (three lines), and then the settings button (cog wheel). Next go to Mute and enable it. This is will disable the camera sound.

On the Honor 8, you can change the settings within the camera app using the method mentioned above, or just use the master volume keys.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on Huawei. / © AndroidPIT

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Sony

On some older Sony Xperia devices, go to your camera app, tap the three dots (hamburger) icon menu, then the cog wheel, and set the Sound slider to Off to disable the shutter sound.

Some Sony devices on the other hand use the master volume controls to turn off the camera shutter sound more simply, like the newer Sony Xperia X.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on Sony. / © AndroidPIT

Are you having issues turning off the camera shutter? Let us know in the comments if you have any problems.