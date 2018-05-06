You should make your screen darker, here's how
The smartphone displays we spend so much time looking at are not good for us. There are several negative effects that the unnatural light can cause, but fortunately there is a solution to this. In this article, we discuss how to reduce the brightness of your screen.
Reducing your screen's brightness has its benefits
The light from our devices can disrupt our sleep patterns and strain our eyes, which is a good reason to consider reducing the brightness of your screen. To a certain extent, you can do so with your cell phone's standard settings, but with an app, you can reduce the brightness even further.
How to dim your screen below the minimum brightness
Download Lux Lite via the link here:Lux Lite
- Upon installation, follow the instructions to give it 'usage data access'.
- Tap the app icon.
- Adjust your display brightness to a far greater extent than was previously possible.
The midpoint on Lux's brightness scale is 0 percent, which is basically the same as your smartphone's standard lowest setting. Lux lets you dim the screen far beyond this point, and also offers a number of settings for automating its brightness during the day or in certain conditions.
As well as being better for your sleep cycle, a darker display also consumes less power than a bright one, so dimming your phone's screen will be good for battery life too.
Have you dimmed your screen brightness? Has it helped? Leave a comment and let us know what you think.
6 comments
I use the Twilight app to adjust color and brightness auto adjusted with sunrise and sunset.
You're leaving out the most important - and eye-saving, sleep-preserving - feature of Lux: Night Mode. You can tap an icon in your notifications or set it to turn on automatically, and it fades the harmful blue light and provides a melatonin-friendly soft warm glow that doesn't interfere with reading.
I recently updated my Samsung 4 note 's software and accidentally accepted that all my information be stored on the drive . Problem is I am now having notifications for just about everything thus Facebook , emails , whatsapp , messages , applications updates and they keep beeping if I do not read them or acknowledge thEm. How can I undo this as my phone is now a nuisance ? Thanks
Awesome thinking.
Thank you so much for this info. Just downloaded Lux and I loved it. Android Central used to be my first fave site for anything android but now it's AndroidPit. You rock guys.
I rarely put my brightness above minimum on my Nexus 5. The auto mode takes care of it (brighter in bright day light, darker in shade). For dime mode I use Screen filter. Very handy when at the cinema. A lot of similar apps exist.