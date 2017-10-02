How to switch from an iPhone to a Galaxy Note 8

You have decided that you would like to make the switch from using an iPhone to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but one particular issue has continued to bug you: What will happen to all of my contacts and data when I make the jump? Will I be able to transfer my old messages and media as well? The good news is "Yes", and here is how you can get the job done.

1. Use the iPhone cable and the adapter included with your Galaxy Note 8 to connect the two smartphones.

2. Select "Smart Switch" in the menu that pops up and press "OK". By default, the Smart Switch icon should appear in the lower right hand corner.

3. Tap "Trust" on your old phone. Obviously, tapping "Don't Trust" is going to negate the entire process.

4. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will then get down to work, as it searches for the connected iPhone and performs all of the necessary tasks accordingly. There will be a circular percentage bar that denotes the search progress, and once everything essential has been discovered, a list of items will be shown on the Galaxy Note 8's display. Select the corresponding items that you would like to transfer by tapping on the respective radio buttons. These include Contacts, Messages, Calendar, Notes, App list, Call log/Block list, Bookmarks, Clock, Wi-Fi, and of course, core essentials of any modern day smartphone: music, photos and videos, among others.

Samsung has made it painless to switch to the Galaxy Note 8 from the iPhone. / © AndroidPIT

5. Once you are satisfied with your selection, tap on "Transfer" and everything should have been transferred from your old iPhone on your shiny new Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Enjoy the new big screen experience, not to mention welcome to the world of Android! It might take some getting used to Android 8.0 Oreo, but the experience is a fulfilling one after you have unboxed your smartphone experience on the Galaxy Note 8.

6. If in doubt, you can always check out the YouTube video below for a visual step-by-step explanation.