How to use Sound Amplifier on Android 10

Did you know that Android has a built-in amplifier to provide a more comfortable and natural listening experience? The app can either be downloaded from the Google Play Store, or you may already have it pre-installed on your Android smartphone. Here's how to use it.

The first step to getting to grips with Sound Amplifier is to see if you already have baked into your operating system. To see if you have got Sound Amplifier, head over to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Amplifier. Don't see it there? Then simply download it from the Google Play Store.

What can Sound Amplifier do?

Designed for headphones plugged in either via a 3.5mm headphone jack (if your device still has one) or USB-C headphones, Sound Amplifier can boost quiet sounds and reduce loud noise to give you a more balanced sound. It also allows you to carry on having pleasant phone conversations in loud environments such as busy train stations or bars.

It also allows you to personalize your listening experience by adjusting the microphone and audio settings with simple sliders. You can even adjust each ear individually for optimized sound. This feature, in particular, is useful for those with hearing difficulties in one ear.

You can find the Sound Amplifier under the Accessibility settings. / © AndroidPIT

Sound Amplifier is available on devices running Android 6 Marshmellow. You will need to give the app some permissions, however, such as access to your microphone and the phone itself to be able to know when there's an incoming call.

How to use Sound Amplifier on Android

Open your device's Settings app. Tap Accessibility, then tap Sound Amplifier. Tap Use service. To accept the permissions, tap OK. Connect wired headphones to your device. Start Sound Amplifier, swipe up with two fingers or tap the Accessibility button.

Allow permissions, then use a two-finger gesture to open the app. / © AndroidPIT

You can now use Sound Amplifier to tweak the sound, including changing the strength of the noise reduction, adjust the boost and adjust the fine-tuning.

You can tweak the settings and even adjust the boost and fine-tuning differently for each ear! / © AndroidPIT

Have you tried Sound Amplifier on Android? Share your experience in the comments section below.