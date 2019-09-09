Huawei will unveil its new Watch GT2 on September 19

It is during its event in Munich on September 19 that Huawei is expected to unveil its new smartwatch, the Watch GT2 . The manufacturer has published a short video on a Chinese social network in which it reveals the design of the device as well as the date of its announcement.

Huawei also took the opportunity to reveal that Huawei's new smartwatch would include the latest Kirin A1 processor, which is also found in the new Freebuds 3 . As for the rest, we already know the final design of the watch after the last pictures that leaked online a few days ago. The next generation of Huawei smartwatch has a thinner case while adopting a bigger 445 mAh battery. It should provide one the longest battery lives among connected watches. The cardiac optical reader and of course the GPS will be present again. A microphone and loudspeaker may also be available.

For its GT2 Watch, Huawei plans to launch two models: Classic and Sport. There are differences in the design and watch straps. This new version is keenly anticipated by many fans, the first Watch GT having been met with much success, particularly because of its good endurance. On the price side, Huawei should still keep an attractive price, most certainly between €200 and €300.

A Huawei event on September 19 rich in announcements

The press conference in Bavaria in about ten days' time will, therefore, be full of announcements. But in addition to the new Mate 30 range and the Watch GT2, it is also possible that Huawei will once again mention its first folding smartphone, the Mate X.

In a teaser published on Twitter, the Chinese giant also casts doubt on a few surprises. We see a light bulb, a compass, a turntable, a tire, an old telephone dial and the famous slogan: "Rethink possibilities". In short, as always with the Chinese manufacturer, anything is possible.

In any case, you will be able to follow the conference live as we do every year, and Huawei will broadcast its event live on YouTube. At the time of writing, the link is not yet available in English, but we will inform you as soon as we have it.

Everything you’ve been waiting for is finally on its way.

Get ready to #RethinkPossibilities with the #HuaweiMate30 Series.

See it first on 19.09.19: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci pic.twitter.com/vANSATfux5 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) 9 septembre 2019

What do you think Huawei will present on September 19?