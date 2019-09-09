Huawei reveals update timetable for Android 10 and EMUI 10

At IFA 2019, Huawei announced its schedule for the update to the new EMUI 10 and Android 10. It'll be a while before they're all delivered, though. Some flagships will not be updated until next year.

At the tech fair in Berlin, Huawei boss Richard Yu presented the Kirin 990 and EMUI 10 based on Android 10. The new operating system will power the redesigned P30 Pro and the upcoming Mate 30, but of course it will also land on other Huawei smartphones. At a press event, Dr. Wang Chenglu of Huawei announced the concrete timetable for the next big - and perhaps the very last - Android update at Huawei. For owners of Huawei smartphones from last year, patience is required, because you won't be able to enjoy Android 10 for some time.

Smartphones other than the new Mate 30 models and the revised P30 Pro will only be supplied with EMUI 10 much later. Owners of a P30 or P30 Pro should only get the update to Android 10 in November. The Mate 20 Pro and its sister models, as well as the current Honor smartphones, are scheduled for the end of the year. Huawei has December in mind for the start of these updates.

If you own a P20, P20 Pro or P20 Lite, you won't get a big Android update this year. According to the current timetable, these smartphones will not be upgraded to EMUI 10 until March 2020. Further Huawei models will follow in the second quarter of 2020. Android 10 and EMUI 10 will reach a total of 30 different smartphones.

Huawei's schedule for the update to Android 10 and EMUI 10 is set / © AndroidPIT

Hands-on with EMUI 10 in progress

On our test device, a Huawei P30 Pro, the update to EMUI 10 has already arrived. During our first few hours of testing, the system ran without any problems. There are no difficulties like crashes or apps not running properly to notice. In the coming days, we will take a closer look at the new version of the operating system. Do you have questions about EMUI 10 that we should clarify for you? Put them in the comments and we try to address your concerns and curiosities.