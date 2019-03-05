Samsung Galaxy S10: the best smartphone screen according to DisplayMate
It's no secret. Samsung smartphones, especially their flagships, have always been known for the quality of their Super AMOLED displays. The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are no exception to the rule. DisplayMate, specialists in screen testing, have given the new flagship the best possible score for a smartphone: an A+.
The best screen on any smartphone
"Even with our new tougher grading standards and new tests, the Galaxy S10 receives 100% All Green Very Good to Excellent Ratings in All Categories, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade."
DisplayMate tests revealed that the Galaxy S10's Infinity O Display (3040 x 1440 pixels, or 550 dpi) could reach a brightness peak of 1215 nits, or 17% brighter than the Galaxy S9. The smartphone thus set a new record in the field.
The Galaxy S10 also set new records in terms of colour accuracy and veracity, viewing angle, contrast, display power and HDR+ performance. As DisplayMate explains, these results were made possible thanks to improved OLED technology. OLEDs are now the best and most efficient smartphone displays.
For those who want even more technical information, you to read the full report here.
We will tell you more about it in our final review of the Galaxy S10+, which we'll be publishing very soon. So stay tuned if you want to know everything about Samsung's latest flagship.
Are you surprised by the DisplayMate test results? Let us know in the comments.
Source: DisplayMate
