Here are 10 gift ideas for tech-loving partner this Valentine's Day

It's almost Valentine's Day and it's time to think about a gift for your significant other, who, by the way, might be a tech enthusiast. Far from the traditional chocolates and flower bouquets, we have selected a range of gifts and gadgets that should delight the one you love!

Wacaco Nanovessel, 3-in-1 Vacuum Insulated Flask

For coffee and tea crazies, this Wacaco Nanovessel 3-in-1 flask is the ideal companion. No more hiking or holidays at the campsite drinking bad coffee or tea. The vacuum insulated has been designed to allow you to prepare your coffee or tea with a capsule in a stainless steel isothermal bottle. Let the serene holidays begin!

The Wacaco Nanovessel 3-in-1 is the ideal companion for hiking. / © Amazon

Pac-Man Mini Arcade

Arcade games are the symbol of a whole generation! Who hasn't dreamt of owning an arcade game? This mini arcade machine has the advantage of being affordable, portable, and even fits in a small space. This is rarely the case with real arcade machines that are very imposing and that very few enthusiasts are lucky enough to have at home.

This mini arcade game has the advantage of being affordable and portable. / © Amazon

Smart Clock Radio

For those who are not a morning person and need a gentle wake-up call to enter the world, here's an alarm clock that might help. With intelligent simulation of sunrise and sunset, seven natural sounds such as the sound of the waves or a violin, a radio, 7-colour LED lighting and custom settings, this device has what it takes to get the day off to a good start!

A smart clock radio for those who are not morning people. / © Amazon

Automatic Animal Feed Dispenser

Here is THE gift for a pet lover. In case of absence, this automatic dog or cat food dispenser will dispense the right amount of food at the time it has been programmed. The storage quantity is sufficient for a maximum of two to three days. And the real beauty of this machine is the voice integration. The adorable companion will be able to hear the voice of his or her mistress or master, and music before enjoying its meal.

A vending machine for dog and cat food. / © Amazon

XuanPad Mini Projector

What could be more romantic than watching a movie with a video projector? Thanks to its mini size, the XuanPad offers a projector that is practical in terms of size and weight, while offering a beautiful image quality: full HD home cinema. In addition to not taking up too much space in the lounge, it is also easy to take along in suitcases when traveling.

XuanPad Mini Projector does not take up space. / © Amazon

JBL Reflect Flow wireless sports headphones

If your other half is a sports enthusiast, there's no doubt that JBL Reflect Flow wireless headphones will be a great option for you. Specially designed to be used during sports activities both indoors and outdoors, JBL Reflect Flow offers very good sound quality and a 10 hours of battery life.

JBL Reflect Flow wireless headphones are perfect for sports. / © JBL

7-light LED showerhead

Notice to gadget lovers! To be installed in the shower or bathtub, this showerhead alternates 7 colors through the water jets. With its play of light, it offers a rather fun nightclub effect. Perfect for anyone who loves to sing in the shower, don't you think? Another advantage: the water that comes out is purified thanks to its integrated mineral beads that remove impurities.

This showerhead alternates 7 colors through the water jets. / © Amazon

Tile Pro object locator

The essential accessory for the head-in-the-air! The new Title Pro is designed to detect objects you are looking for using a Bluetooth tracker. Connected to the smartphone, this accessory will be the perfect companion for messy people who need help to make everyday life easier. If it's your smartphone that's lost, you'll need to press the Title twice to make it ring, and then you can get your hands on it again.

The essential accessory for those who often misplace things. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Always trendy, a polaroid is a gift that is bound to please. Thanks to the immediacy of photo printing, which allows you to keep the memory of a moment spent with a loved one, this camera is the ideal accessory for evenings with friends. This Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is convenient in size and offers beautiful images.

This Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is handy in size and offers beautiful pictures. / © Amazon

Sphero Star Wars BB-8

Fan of the Star Wars series? Offer your partner the Sphero Star Wars BB-8. This small connected robot is controlled from a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. Its lucky owner will be able to use it both indoors and outdoors, and will move it forward up to 30 meters. With an battery life of up to 60 minutes, the robot is a gadget that you will have to think about recharging.

For fan of Star Wars, the Sphero Star Wars BB-8 is a great gift. / © AndroidPIT

Do you have any gift ideas for Valentine's Day? Feel free to share your tips in the comments.