Oculus Quest and Rift S VR headsets are shipping out

For almost three weeks all details about the new virtual reality headsets Oculus Quest and Rift S have been known; as we previously reported . Now finally the VR-Goggles are actually available in stores. Oculus Rift S costs $399 and is connected to a high-end PC. Oculus Quest costs the same, offers less high-end specs, but integrates the computer into its compact chassis.

Facebook subsidiary Oculus sells two new headmounts that couldn't be more different despite the same price. What both have in common is that they offer virtual reality with six degrees of freedom. Without external sensors, you can see where you are in real space and display all your movements in virtual space. This promises a significantly higher degree of immersion than the previous generation.

The visor of the Oculus Rift S can easily be raised during breaks / © Oculus

The actually stronger of the two, equally expensive VR sets is the Oculus Rift S. The catch: without an expensive gaming PC it's useless. And that can cost another $800 or more. Included with the $399 headset:

PC connection cable (five meters)

Two Oculus Touch Controllers

Video output (Mini-DP)

Batteries

The resolution of the Rift S has been increased by 42 percent to 1,280 x 1,440 pixels per eye compared to its predecessor. Screen door effect or disturbing reflections have been reduced.

Oculus Quest: VR without PC

The Oculus Quest eliminates the need to purchase an expensive gaming computer. The VR headset contains hardware that is familiar to many smartphones from 2017: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset is used. The OLED panel used has a resolution of 1,440 x 1,600 pixels per eye. The variant with 64 GB memory costs $399, the one with 128 GB $499. Two Oculus Touch Controllers with batteries are included with the headset.

Oculus Quest with its included controllers / © AndroidPIT

Which Oculus for me?

Comparing only the optics and sensor features like the new Inside-Out-Tracking technology called Oculus Insight, Rift S and Quest are about the same. However, the fact that the Rift S is connected to a PC can be an advantage in the long term. Because while you can upgrade it, the Quest will fix you to the pre-installed hardware (as a reminder: from the year 2017).

In addition, with Oculus Quest you can't get VR titles from third-party marketplaces like Steam. You will then be limited to the offer of the Oculus Store. Therefore, Facebook's stand-alone solutions are considered by VR connoisseurs to be an inexpensive appetizer for the new gaming dimension on the one hand, and on the other as a lure to bind new VR customers to the Oculus store.

Which of the two VR goggles would you prefer? Or have you considered a competitor who offers you more? If so, which one and how?