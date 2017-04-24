What are the advantages of a dual camera?

Increasingly more top-range smartphones are getting dual cameras ( LG G6 , Huawei P10 , Honor 8 …). If you aren’t familiar with this type of technology, you’re probably wondering what it’s all about so read on to find out everything about dual cameras in this article.

Let’s start with the obvious question: what is a dual camera? Basically, it means that there are two photo sensors instead of one (you never would have guessed that, right?) - smartphones with this type of technology have two different photo sensors which work in a complimentary way to each other.



Generally, the smartphone’s main sensor acts more or less like a normal camera: it takes color images in the best way possible. The second sensor aims to add elements that can't be captured with the first sensor, particularly in terms of depth of field. The combination of both images, which is carried out electronically by the camera app, produces the optimal result.



Each smartphone manufacturer has its own strategy for the dual camera function in order to increase the camera's photography potential. So without further ado, let's dive in and see what advantages a dual camera offers.























Improving special effects

Images that are more “3D”

One of the advantages of a dual camera is obviously the amount of perspective. Let’s take the Honor 6X for example, or even the Huawei Mate 9. Thanks to the second lens, distances are analyzed better and we can get a near-3D image.



Although this produces pretty photos, it isn’t really the main feature of dual cameras. This depth of field analysis is the key element that allows other special effects to be achieved, such as the ones outlined below.











The Bokeh effect

The additional content that's captured by the second lens allows the sharpness of the image to be improved. On the HTC One M8, there is even the option to add color effects to the background and foreground of the image, or to copy parts of images and add them to other photos.



The most interesting part is dealing with zones that are out of focus, a blurry effect can be achieved through your camera lens.











The Bokeh effect on the Huawei P9. © AndroidPIT

Augmented reality

There is another concept on the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and on the Asus Zenfone AR: in addition to the traditional RGB camera, there's also a fish-eye lens and a camera called “time-of-flight”. Really, it’s kind of a 3-in-1 camera.



The idea is simple: thanks to an infrared laser that’s incorporated into the camera, light is reflected. Depth of field is electronically calculated in such a precise way that it can be captured with the RBG sensors.









