5 great tablets under $200: Yes, it's possible
After three years, the tablet you buy today may be out-of-date, so it's understandable if you don't want to invest too much money in one. That being said, you don't want to buy just anything, as not all low cost tablets are necessarily good ones. We've picked a few winners that will help you save money, while getting a powerful enough device to suit your needs.
Beware of cheap tablets, because you get what you pay for. Many of the lowest priced tablets, especially from unknown Chinese brands or those sold in supermarkets, are poorly designed and have little to no after-sales service. These tend to have a lot of issues, so to avoid hassle, you should familiarize yourself with the specs and user reviews of the device and check if it is compatible with the Google Play Store before buying.
Amazon Fire 7, $65
If you're looking for the cheapest (but still decent) Android tablet on the market, the Amazon Fire 7 is what you want. At $65 on Amazon, it's the least costly tablet on our list. Amazon's tablets run Android, but with a heavily modified interface, so you can still install Android apps without a problem. It gets the job done with a 7-inch display, 1,024 x 600 resolution and 171 pixels per inch. It's compact, simple and effective, which makes it the perfect low-commitment, entry-level tablet.
Amazon Fire 7
Amazon Fire 7 technical specs
|Amazon Fire 7
|Display
|7", 1,024 x 600, 171 ppi
|OS
|Android (modified)
|Processor
|Quadcore 1.3 GHz
|RAM
|1 GB
|Storage
|8 / 16 GB (expandable up to 128 GB)
|Battery
|Not indicated, up to 7 hours according to Amazon
Huawei MediaPad T3 10", $159
Huawei is offering a more accessible tablet this time with the Huawei MediaPad T3. It's a $159 10-inch tablet, which is a rare display size to see at this price. It comes with Android Nougat and 16 GB of internal storage (expandable via MicroSD). It has great build quality, so it feels like a more premium tablet. It's definitely one of the best deals on this list.
Huawei MediaPad T3 technical specs
|Huawei MediaPad T3
|Display
|10", 1,280 x 800 pixels
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (1.4 GHz)
|RAM
|2 GB
|Storage
|16 GB
|Battery
|4,800 mAh
Huawei MediaPad T3
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8", $139
This tablet from Lenovo is unique because of its built-in kickstand, loud dual speakers, 8 MP rotatable camera and long battery life. The 8-inch Yoga Tab 3 sells on Amazon for just $139, and is powered by a 1.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that offers solid performance, as well as a 6,200 mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of usage time and 95 days of standby time.
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 technical specs
|Lenovo Yoga Tab 3
|Display
|8", IPS, 1,280 x 800
|System
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8009 Processor (1.30GHz)
|RAM
|2 GB
|Internal storage
|16 GB (expandable up to 128 GB)
|Battery
|6,200 mAh
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7", $99
Launched in 2016, the 7-inch Galaxy Tab A means business with a display that's very flattering for its size and $99 price. If this tablet doesn't stand out with its originality or features, it's sufficient for simple tasks like surfing the web, playing games, watching videos and such thanks to its fast processor. Another advantage is that its from a reputable brand with good after sales service. One drawback is that it's running Android 5.1, which is getting a bit old.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" technical specs
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7"
|Display
|7", 1,280 x 800 pixels, 216 ppi
|OS
|Android 5.1 + TouchWiz
|Processor
|Quad core, 1.2 GHz
|RAM
|1.5 GB
|Storage
|8 GB (expandable via microSD)
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
Lenovo Tab 4 10.1", $169
At $169, the Lenovo Tab 4 isn't the cheapest on this list, but it does have the largest display. With 10.1 inches, the display has a 1,280 x 800 resolution and is great quality. It comes with Android Nougat, and is great for basic use, but it has its limitations in terms of speed like all the tablets on this list. If you're looking for a good media tablet, this is a solid choice thanks to its speakers, which are pretty decent for a tablet, and MicroSD compatibility.
Lenovo Tab 4 10.1" technical specs
|Lenovo Tab 4 10.1"
|Display
|10.1", 1,280 x 720 pixels
|OS
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8017 Processor (1.40 GHz)
|RAM
|2 GB
|Storage
|16 GB
|Battery
|7,000 mAh
Lenovo Tab 4 10.1"
And finally, if your budget will allow, check out our picks for the top tablets overall in any price range.
Have you bought a tablet under $200? Do you have any recommendations for us to add to this list? Let us know your experiences and questions in the comments!
I like the Samsung 10.1" Galaxy Tab A T580 it cost over 200 unless you get them on sale. mainly because it can be bought with a s pen like the Note series phones and the rectangular shape VS square make it much better for web browsing and movie watching.
Dear to my heart, being a committed 8" tablet user around the house, while the phone is limited to voice/SMS and carry out. Users differ a lot in demands: it's never taken much to satisfy ereader, browser, Google Earth, Chromecast, sometimes muskoka chair evening video streaming in the backyard - no gaming or high demand photo or video post-processing. 8" is a good, light paperback book size, and anything a 10" is needed for I'd much rather do on PC or laptop. My hard-won lessons from several years of relatively low-end tablets are: minimum specs should be 2gb RAM, 16gb internal storage with a microSD for data, 1280 X 720 and 720p streaming are good on small screens, battery should be over 4000mAh, Qualcomm or Intel processors are fine, MediaTek is the kiss of death. Of the tablets shown, Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 looks pretty good.