5 great tablets under $200: Yes, it's possible

After three years, the tablet you buy today may be out-of-date, so it's understandable if you don't want to invest too much money in one. That being said, you don't want to buy just anything, as not all low cost tablets are necessarily good ones. We've picked a few winners that will help you save money, while getting a powerful enough device to suit your needs.

Beware of cheap tablets, because you get what you pay for. Many of the lowest priced tablets, especially from unknown Chinese brands or those sold in supermarkets, are poorly designed and have little to no after-sales service. These tend to have a lot of issues, so to avoid hassle, you should familiarize yourself with the specs and user reviews of the device and check if it is compatible with the Google Play Store before buying.

Amazon Fire 7, $65

If you're looking for the cheapest (but still decent) Android tablet on the market, the Amazon Fire 7 is what you want. At $65 on Amazon, it's the least costly tablet on our list. Amazon's tablets run Android, but with a heavily modified interface, so you can still install Android apps without a problem. It gets the job done with a 7-inch display, 1,024 x 600 resolution and 171 pixels per inch. It's compact, simple and effective, which makes it the perfect low-commitment, entry-level tablet.

Amazon Fire 7

The Amazon Fire 7: an easy-to-use, basic tablet. © Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 technical specs

Amazon Fire 7 Display 7", 1,024 x 600, 171 ppi OS Android (modified) Processor Quadcore 1.3 GHz RAM 1 GB Storage 8 / 16 GB (expandable up to 128 GB) Battery Not indicated, up to 7 hours according to Amazon

Huawei MediaPad T3 10", $159

Huawei is offering a more accessible tablet this time with the Huawei MediaPad T3. It's a $159 10-inch tablet, which is a rare display size to see at this price. It comes with Android Nougat and 16 GB of internal storage (expandable via MicroSD). It has great build quality, so it feels like a more premium tablet. It's definitely one of the best deals on this list.

The MediaPad T3 has a great quality to price ratio. © Huawei

Huawei MediaPad T3 technical specs

Huawei MediaPad T3 Display 10", 1,280 x 800 pixels OS Android 7.0 Nougat Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (1.4 GHz) RAM 2 GB Storage 16 GB Battery 4,800 mAh

Huawei MediaPad T3

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8", $139

This tablet from Lenovo is unique because of its built-in kickstand, loud dual speakers, 8 MP rotatable camera and long battery life. The 8-inch Yoga Tab 3 sells on Amazon for just $139, and is powered by a 1.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that offers solid performance, as well as a 6,200 mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of usage time and 95 days of standby time.