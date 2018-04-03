This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

5 great tablets under $200: Yes, it's possible

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

After three years, the tablet you buy today may be out-of-date, so it's understandable if you don't want to invest too much money in one. That being said, you don't want to buy just anything, as not all low cost tablets are necessarily good ones. We've picked a few winners that will help you save money, while getting a powerful enough device to suit your needs.

Beware of cheap tablets, because you get what you pay for. Many of the lowest priced tablets, especially from unknown Chinese brands or those sold in supermarkets, are poorly designed and have little to no after-sales service. These tend to have a lot of issues, so to avoid hassle, you should familiarize yourself with the specs and user reviews of the device and check if it is compatible with the Google Play Store before buying.

Amazon Fire 7, $65

If you're looking for the cheapest (but still decent) Android tablet on the market, the Amazon Fire 7 is what you want. At $65 on Amazon, it's the least costly tablet on our list. Amazon's tablets run Android, but with a heavily modified interface, so you can still install Android apps without a problem. It gets the job done with a 7-inch display, 1,024 x 600 resolution and 171 pixels per inch. It's compact, simple and effective, which makes it the perfect low-commitment, entry-level tablet.

Amazon Fire 7

amazon fire 7
The Amazon Fire 7: an easy-to-use, basic tablet. © Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 technical specs

  Amazon Fire 7
Display 7", 1,024 x 600, 171 ppi
OS Android (modified)
Processor Quadcore 1.3 GHz
RAM 1 GB
Storage 8 / 16 GB (expandable up to 128 GB)
Battery Not indicated, up to 7 hours according to Amazon

Huawei MediaPad T3 10", $159

Huawei is offering a more accessible tablet this time with the Huawei MediaPad T3. It's a $159 10-inch tablet, which is a rare display size to see at this price. It comes with Android Nougat and 16 GB of internal storage (expandable via MicroSD). It has great build quality, so it feels like a more premium tablet. It's definitely one of the best deals on this list.

androidpit huawei mediapad t3
The MediaPad T3 has a great quality to price ratio. © Huawei

Huawei MediaPad T3 technical specs

  Huawei MediaPad T3
Display 10", 1,280 x 800 pixels
OS Android 7.0 Nougat
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (1.4 GHz)
RAM 2 GB
Storage 16 GB
Battery 4,800 mAh

Huawei MediaPad T3

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8", $139

This tablet from Lenovo is unique because of its built-in kickstand, loud dual speakers, 8 MP rotatable camera and long battery life. The 8-inch Yoga Tab 3 sells on Amazon for just $139, and is powered by a 1.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that offers solid performance, as well as a 6,200 mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of usage time and 95 days of standby time.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 technical specs

  Lenovo Yoga Tab 3
Display 8", IPS, 1,280 x 800
System Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8009 Processor (1.30GHz)
RAM 2 GB
Internal storage 16 GB (expandable up to 128 GB)
Battery 6,200 mAh

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7", $99

Launched in 2016, the 7-inch Galaxy Tab A means business with a display that's very flattering for its size and $99 price. If this tablet doesn't stand out with its originality or features, it's sufficient for simple tasks like surfing the web, playing games, watching videos and such thanks to its fast processor. Another advantage is that its from a reputable brand with good after sales service. One drawback is that it's running Android 5.1, which is getting a bit old.

androidpit galaxy tab a7
For basic uses, this tablet will suffice. © Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" technical specs

  Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7"
Display 7", 1,280 x 800 pixels, 216 ppi
OS Android 5.1 + TouchWiz
Processor Quad core, 1.2 GHz
RAM 1.5 GB
Storage 8 GB (expandable via microSD)
Battery 4,000 mAh

Lenovo Tab 4 10.1", $169

At $169, the Lenovo Tab 4 isn't the cheapest on this list, but it does have the largest display. With 10.1 inches, the display has a 1,280 x 800 resolution and is great quality. It comes with Android Nougat, and is great for basic use, but it has its limitations in terms of speed like all the tablets on this list. If you're looking for a good media tablet, this is a solid choice thanks to its speakers, which are pretty decent for a tablet, and MicroSD compatibility.

lenovo yoga tab 4
The Lenovo Tab for has a large display and decent performance. © Lenovo

Lenovo Tab 4 10.1" technical specs

  Lenovo Tab 4 10.1"
Display 10.1", 1,280 x 720 pixels
OS Android 7.1 Nougat
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8017 Processor (1.40 GHz)
RAM 2 GB
Storage 16 GB
Battery 7,000 mAh

Lenovo Tab 4 10.1"

And finally, if your budget will allow, check out our picks for the top tablets overall in any price range. 

Have you bought a tablet under $200? Do you have any recommendations for us to add to this list? Let us know your experiences and questions in the comments!

