This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
2 min read 12 Shares No comments

You won't believe what your neighbors get up to - the best Nest Cam fails

Authored by: Luis Ortega

Remember those TV shows of the most hilarious fails caught on camera? Well, in recent years, these accidents and incidents have been continued to be captured in the homes of many anonymous stars. Not only do home security cameras put you at east when you're outside of the home, but they also capture those magical moments that will crack you up when you see the footage of what your pet or your kids have been up to.

I would definitely fit into the AndroidPIT team!
What do you think?
50
50
5335 participants

We've all been there, that time you just wish you'd had your camera out at in time, "I wish I'd filmed that!". Well, thanks to home security cameras, this phrase has been slowly converted into "Will the camera have caught that?". Comical scenes from security camera footage have been on the rise in recent years, with so many people owning home security cams.

Therefore, as the general public, we are generating a considerable amount of high quality material. To filter through these, the Nest company (a member of the Alphabet conglomerate which Google is part of) set an annual competition to showcase the best moments of the year caught on Nest Cams. You can share with the world your most embarrassing, or your pets' or kids'... or whoever. You can already start submitting your videos for next year's contest, but to get you giggling already, here are some of this year's prize-winners:

Dad Vader

There might be a slight delay with your delivery...

The dangers of WhatsApp

Flaming pizza

Pajama party

Jumanji 

Party time in the office

Helloween

Spring cleaning

Twister

Iceless skating

When your cat brings you some dinner

Shake it, shake it

Spiderdog

50 shades of Grrr

Dog in a drop of trouble

Do you identify with any of these experiences? Leave us the video in the comments!

12 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 12 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!