The best smartphones with replaceable batteries

Smartphones with removable batteries are a controversial topic. Many readers want this feature to return to more flagship devices. But so many Android devices don't feature this, and it doesn't look like there will be many more on the horizon. But never fear, here is a list of the best smartphones of the moment with removable batteries.

LG V20

LG really tried to distinguish itself last year with the modular G5 and the V20, a unique 5.7-inch phablet. The LG V20 has a dual screen and ships with the latest Android version, Nougat. While a lot of phones are moving away from removable batteries and even headphone jacks, the V20 keeps both, despite also having the modern USB Type-C port.

The LG V20 offers a high definition (1440 x 1560 px) 5.7 inch IPS LCD screen, with a pixel density of 513 ppi. In theory, the device should be able to withstand being dropped from about 4 feet, as it has a MIL-STD 810G military certification. Similar to other 2016 flagships, it includes the Snapdragon 820 processor with an Adreno 530 graphics chip and 4GB of RAM.

A powerful phone that ships with Nougat. / © AndroidPIT

Galaxy Note 4

This is an older device (2014) but it's still on of the best smartphones with a removable battery. More of a phablet, this stylus-holstered bad boy still packs a punch even compared to some of its Samsung contemporaries. And now that new generations have been unveiled, you can get it at a low price.

When we compare the display of the Note 4 to some of the newer devices on the market it still looks good, and in some cases, better. The 5.7-inch AMOLED screen comes with a 1440 x 2560 resolution (518 ppi) and does it ever look crisp. It delivers some rich colors and vivid detail.

The removable battery is 3,220 mAh and performed well in our benchmarks. And that battery needs to be big to handle the Snapdragon 805 backed up with 3 GB RAM. And I personally still love the design of the Galaxy Note 4 with its good balance of metal and plastic.

The display of the Galaxy Note 4 is sharp, even for today's standards. / © AndroidPIT

LG G5

The LG G5, released in 2016 and unveiled at MWC, certainly packs a ton of features but is still more of a niche device. It has modular expandability that only really appeals to more heavy smartphone users and not the casual buyer.

But don't let this dissuade you from buying the LG G5, even if you aren't the kind of buyer who needs extra modular abilities. It comes with some impressive specs like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 backed up with 4 GB RAM and 23 GB internal memory. And it comes with Android Marshmallow right out of the box.

The biggest drawback for the LG G5 is the price. It started around $800, and while the prices have changed, the device is still pricey. That's due to how new it is and the fact that there isn't a successor yet from LG. Unless you need the benefits of its 554 ppi display or the modules, I would choose one of the other devices on this list.

A solid design for the modular device. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung Galaxy S5

The Galaxy S5 is a bargain for its current price to performance ratio. The performance and battery life are still very good and the device takes decent pictures. Getting this smartphone, even today, is a smart idea. This 2014 released device still packs enough power for everyday use.

While the design of the Galaxy S5 is a bit homely, it still is about as ergonomic as it gets. And even if you do manage to drop it you probably will still be okay because of its plastic body. And while the screen has the lowest resolution on this list (432 ppi), it's still enough for your daily needs.

The removable 2,800 mAh battery will keep you going for a long time. And you can get a replacement for very little money (less than $10).

This older device is still good enough for everyday use. / © AndroidPIT

Moto G4 Play

The Moto G4 Play is a new member of the G4 family. This device is Lenovo's attempt at offering a no-frills, inexpensive smartphone. If you want something simply for normal daily use, it gets the job done.

It has a few strong pros as well. It is splash-resistant, has a long-lasting removable battery and dual SIM card slots. Its drawbacks include the mono speaker and the lack of a fingerprint reader. If you're looking for a simple phone at a cheap price, this could be the one.

The Moto G4 Play is simple, but good. / © AndroidPIT

Do you have any more smartphones with removable batteries you like? Which manufacturer needs to adopt the removable battery? Let us know in the comments.