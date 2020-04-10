Digital excursions: the best virtual Easter events

Hardly a cloud in the sky, the sun shines brightly across the landscape at just the perfect temperature as the winter cold is relegated to an afterthought. Easter holidays happen to be the perfect time for an excursion in most parts of Germany - if there wasn't any curfew or lockdown in place. Here is how you can experience a family excursion from the comfort of your home.

Social distancing is the buzzword that is on everybody's lips these days. Everyone would love to stretch their legs outdoors during the Easter season, inhaling the fresh air and indulging in a picnic while taking in the wondrous beauty of the weather. However, the health risk of large crowd congregating at this point in time cannot be understated, which is why here are some suggestions on how you can enjoy digital excursions this Easter.

Digital museums: art and history at your fingertips

When was the last time you actually went to the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC? Never? And what about a visit to Carnegie Hall? Finding it difficult to remember? The long Easter weekend is the perfect time for art and culture connoisseurs can give the Google Arts and Culture app a spin. This Google service is available for the PC, smartphone, tablet or VR glasses, where you will be able to step foot into different famous museums from all over the world without having to leave your home. You will also be able to take a stroll through various World Heritage sites and drink in the breathtaking beauty of famous architectural works.

Please bear in mind that this is one experience that is best enjoyed with a pair of VR (Virtual Reality) glasses/headsets. Otherwise, you will only be able to enjoy limited access to the museums and view only a handful of the other exhibits. A pair of VR glasses simply offers a far more immersive experience, as you can experience numerous 3D tours or "walk through" World Heritage sites and architectural monuments through carefully curated 360-degree videos.

Download Google Arts and Culture from the Play Store

Download Google Arts and Culture from the App Store

Wait, there is more! Free musicals and operas

If museums sound too dreary for you, there is something that is far more upbeat in the form of streaming "Les Misérables" via Netflix (or watch it with others remotely), but that detracts from the feeling of enjoying a musical in person. Still, something is better than nothing, which is why Andrew Lloyd Webber has made it possible for music fans to enjoy some of his masterpieces on his YouTube channel "The Show Must Go On!" On a side note, we do know that the economic picture is far from a rosy one at the moment, so if you feel moved to support the musical community during this time, you are most welcome to make a contribution. The premiere of "Jesus Christ Superstar" will be on April 10th from 7pm (BST), where it will be available for 48 hours only.