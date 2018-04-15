How to back everything up on your Galaxy smartphone

Backing up your Galaxy device regularly is a tedious but absolutely essential process. "I've lost all my photos" or "I've lost all my contacts" are situations that we're all too familiar with. Have you ever lost your precious data? Well, we'll show you how to prevent this from happening, and guide you through this process. It's kind of boring, we know. But you'll thank us for it later!

Our steps here are suitable for most Samsung Galaxy devices, so whether you're still hanging on to your trusty S4, S5, S6 or S7, or whether you have a new device such as the S8, S8 Plus or the recently released Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus and most other Galaxy devices, you can follow these steps to secure your data.

MobiKin Assistant for Android

So, how do you backup your Samsung? The fastest and easiest way to backup everything on your Galaxy is to get the MobiKin Assistant for Android. Enjoy the peace-of-mind of knowing all of your contacts, text messages, music, videos and more are backed up.

Simply download the software to your PC, plug your phone in and everything will be backed up very quickly. All you need to do is follow some easy instructions. You can also recover your data from this device if you so choose.

Backup and recover everything on your Galaxy S4, Galaxy S5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9 and the majority of other Galaxy phones / © MobiKin

MobiKin backs up all your data by securely exporting your files to your computer, all of which will be transferred in their original format and data quality, at the end you'll not only have a backup, but you'll free up precious memory on your device. Get started by downloading the software and secure everything on your Galaxy.

Which category should I use to backup my Samsung Galaxy?

Backups basically fall into two categories: those for rooted users, and those for non-rooted users. If you are not rooted, there are several options available, which we'll cover below. If you do have root level access, you'll have an easier time performing your backup (that's a topic for another tutorial).

We'll show you the best methods for keeping your apps and data safe so if you have your phone stolen, get a Gremlin-filled update or otherwise fall foul of good luck, your essential data will still be safe.

Important: don't only rely on backups

There's a lot to be said for the old-fashioned way of backing things up: regularly transferring them to your computer. Connect with a USB cable (don't forget to install the Android USB drivers first) and copy your pictures, music and documents to your hard drive.

You can also use cloud storage to automatically save various files on your computer, such as Google's great Photos app that automatically uploads your camera shots. You can also link certain folders to a cloud service such as Drive or Box (I do this for screenshots).

Your emails are internet-hosted and WhatsApp messages are safe because they are backed up to your SD card every day at 4 am anyway, so you just need to save the database file before doing a reset.

Your device isn't rooted? No problem, there's another option

In the settings menu of your smartphone or tablet you'll find the backup and reset settings, where you can add an account to which your apps, data and passwords can be backed up. This is usually your Google account.

This is also where you set your restore options and activate a factory reset. It is also a good idea to sign in to your favorite apps with an account that can be used to store your data if you lose your phone or have to reinstall the app at some point. Many apps also offer cloud backup options and you've got plenty of cloud backup services that you can use to regularly schedule backups too.

How to create a backup

If you don't want everything stored in the cloud or on your Google account then you can simply use your computer to make a backup of your apps and data. The best in class in this area is Clockworkmod's Carbon Backup, now known as Helium.

Helium - App Sync and Backup

Simply install Helium on your Android and then on your computer, click the following link to download Helium for desktop and follow the prompts. You'll be able to backup all sorts of stuff, including your apps and data, predictive typing predictions, text messages and call logs. Here's how it's done.

You need USB Debugging enabled first. / © AndroidPIT

1. Don't forget: you need to have USB Debugging enabled in Developer Options in your phone first (see screenshots above).

2. Tap build number (in Settings > About Phone) seven times until it pops up. Connect your Galaxy to your computer with a USB cable and establish the connection.

Go to Settings > Accounts tab > Backup and reset and set up your backup account. / © AndroidPIT

Ensure USB debugging is enabled. / © AndroidPIT

3. Once the connection is established, start selecting the apps and data you'd like to backup.

4. ''Select all'' or select individual apps and you also have the option to only backup your app data, but not the app itself. This makes your backup file much smaller, and you will simply need to reinstall the app from the Play Store before restoring your data.

Tap the blue window icon in the bottom left to get started, or tick individual apps. © AndroidPIT / © AndroidPIT

5. Make sure you enable PC Download in the action overflow menu to activate a unique IP address on the Helium server from which you can access your backup from your computer. Type in the unique URL to download your backup for safe keeping. Otherwise, hit Backup and you're done.

Now, you just need to remember to do backups regularly!

Backup everything on your Galaxy. / © AndroidPIT

Have you ever lost all the data on your phone? We hope you've backed everything up on your Galaxy now! Leave a comment and let us know.