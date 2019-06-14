How to force the OnePlus 7 Pro's 90Hz refresh rate on all apps

OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best smartphones of 2019 so far. This is mainly due to its large and beautiful 6.77-inch OLED QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz which, unfortunately, is not able to support all apps. Or not?

As you know, in the display settings you can choose which refresh rate to use (60Hz or 90Hz), significantly changing the fluidity of the animations, the opening of the apps and so on. However, not all apps are able to operate at a frequency of 90 Hz by default, so you can expect some sort of "hidden function" to force the app to handle it.

Here's how it feels when you activate the 90Hz update rate of OnePlus 7 Pro. / © AndroidPIT

Yes, an XDA developer has noticed that within the OnePlus 7 Pro's display settings there is another hidden setting, so there aren't just two modes, but three. In fact, we find the 60Hz mode in the then the 90Hz mode (which we currently call "the automatic one") and, finally, a 90Hz mode that forces the use of this refresh rate on each app.

How to force the 90Hz refresh rate on all apps

To activate the forced 90Hz mode, simply use the ADB shell of Android and send the following command:

adb shell settings put global oneplus_screen_refresh_rate 0

Nothing could be simpler! We can confirm that this trick works properly and you can test it on all browsers that are not able to support this frequency, such as Brave Browser and Samsung Internet.

Have you also tried forcing the OnePlus 7 Pro update rate?