Smartphones to keep an eye on in 2019

The smartphones released during 2018 still have a long life ahead of them and will undoubtedly end up in the pockets of many of you. Despite this, the manufacturers are not going to stop their war machines and a new army of flagships is ready to conquer the shop windows and online stores.

Flagships that you can't ignore

Samsung Galaxy S10: new look?

The Galaxy S10 is the next expected flagship of the South Korean brand and we already know some details about it. Compared to the Galaxy S9 it should be somewhat revolutionary: an indestructible OLED display thanks to the special plastic coating, fingerprint reader under the display, a renewed camera (3 rear lenses are rumored) ... a word of caution is a must because for now, they are all just rumored and not confirmed by the brand.

Considering all the good premises, the Galaxy S10, which will undoubtedly come in several variants, should not be an improved version of the previous generation, rather something new all together.

For the Galaxy S10 from Samsung we expect a real upgrade! / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Huawei P30: with four cameras and 5G?

The P20 series has been a big success, especially after the less "flashy" P10 arrived in 2017 without too many surprises. What is Huawei gonna pull out of its hat this time? The P30 (Pro) could switch to a camera with 4 lenses, a Kirin 980 with artificial intelligence and an integrated fingerprint reader under the display as on the Mate 20 Pro.

The P30 could also be Huawei's first 5G smartphone, unless the brand needs more time to finish it... in that case, the job would be down to the Mate 30.

Will Huawei bet on three or four cameras on the back of the P30? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Pixel 4(XL) with the new Google software

Not to be missed is the annual appointment with Google which, probably in early October, will present the new generation of Pixel phones. A Pure Android interface and one of the best cameras is what we can expect, and I'm hoping that this time Google will decide to renew the look of the new Pixel.

Who knows, the number of sensors on the body could be increased even if, until now, Google has shown how a single lens can stand up to dual and triple cameras in the competition. One thing is certain, the new Pixel 4 will be the first to offer the new Android introduced by the next sweet Q... quiche loraine?

Would you like a renewed look or not for the next Pixel? / © AndroidPIT

iPhone XI: Will Apple say goodbye to the notch?

Probably not many of you are waiting for it but, as you know, there are many lovers of these devices. The iPhone X 2019 could also point to... guess what? That's right, 5G! For which the Cupertino-based company could rely on Intel (the Intel® XMM™ 8160 5G modem was unveiled in mid-November). A more accurate Face ID is also rumored, the presence of Time-of-Flight 3D sensors on the rear camera to optimize photos and accuracy with augmented reality. I am curious to know how Apple will try to defend itself from its fierce Android rivals.

What will be the most interesting feature of the iPhone X 2019? / © AndroidPIT

Opinion by Jessica Murgia In 2019 we will open the race for flexible smartphones and 5G.

Smartphones at a great price

OnePlus 7 (T): 5G could be your trump card

OnePlus and its flagship killer will not miss the chance to go again, even if the competition in the market of smartphones with the best value for money has become more ruthless. High build quality, speed and price have so far characterized the brand's devices that integrate new features and technologies only when they are actually ready to use, profitable and when the community asks for them. That's at least the brand's position.

But in 2019 OnePlus should also release a 5G smartphone: which could be the OnePlus 7(T)?

A dual camera also for OnePlus. / © AndroidPIT

Honor 11 or Honor 20?

The Honor 10's successor will likely feature an attractive design, a good technical specification and a lower price than the other flagships on the market. Photography, AI and multimedia are the main features of the brand's devices.

The question is: in 2019 should we expect a simple upgrade of the Honor 10 or the novelties worthy of the generational leap and the name Honor 20? Unless there are any changes, of course, the new Honor device will be inspired by the flagships of the day, especially with regard to the technical data sheet.

Honor 10 and Huawei P20: different twins! / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Will Xiaomi try again with the Pocophone F2?

The Pocophone F1 can be considered a mid-range smartphone disguised as a top-of-the-range smartphone. With this smartphone, Xiaomi does not try to seduce from the design side but from the side of technical specifications and price. Will Xiaomi try again in 2019? There's no confirmation at the moment, but given the fuss made about the Pocophone, you have to expect the release of the second generation next year.

Will Xiaomi release the Pocophone F2? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Folding smartphones are on their way

We've been waiting for them for a long time and we should finally be able to see them in the first quarter of 2019. I'm talking about folding smartphones. Huawei, LG and Samsung have been working on them for some time now and new year should be the time to show them off.

The Samsung Galaxy F, the most talked about smartphone of the moment, will be the first folding smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer and one of the first on the market (the FlexPai of the Chinese company Royole has beaten all to market already). The Galaxy F, in addition to becoming a tablet once fully extended thanks to the Infinity Flex Display, should offer high-level technical specifications, an adapted interface and a dizzying price tag (we are hearing rumors of $1,800).

The Galaxy F is coming even if it will be an elite device. / © Samsung

Smartphone for gaming

In 2018 gaming smartphones had a real boom. Razer Phone 2, Nubia Red Magic and Black Shark are three of the devices designed and built for all those who love to immerse themselves in gaming. Honor also launched itself on this market with Honor Play, even if trying to propose a device that could be adapted to everyone's taste, not only to gamers. And let's not forget Huawei with the Mate 20 X.

In 2019, these devices could have a successor and new brands could focus on this growing market.

More and more brands may decide to invest in the gaming market. / © AndroidPIT

What else?

This is just an overview of the smartphones that are worth keeping an eye on in 2019 but, throughout the year, other interesting devices will peep out. LG will probably release the G8, Sony will leave room for the Xperia XZ4, Xiaomi could announce the Mi 9.

Other manufacturers such as Motorola, Meizu, OPPO, Wiko, BQ, Asus, HTC will present their new phones with and without notches, with and without mini-jacks for headphones, with and without dual or triple cameras.

Which brand manufacturer do you expect the most innovation from in 2019? Let us know in the comments below.