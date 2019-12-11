Apple still king of video as iPhone 11 Pro wins our camera blind test
Five scenarios, four smartphones and a clear winner: You voted the iPhone 11 Pro Max in the first place by far in our video camera blind test. The Apple smartphone collected 16 out of 20 possible points in the vote.
It was a curious result in early November: In our photo blind test, you gave the most votes to the OnePlus 7T and the Realme X2 Pro. The current iPhone 11 Pro had to settle for bronze, and the Google Pixel 4, Huawei Mate 30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 went home empty-handed. In general, the result was conceivably tight.
In video mode, the situation is different: In three out of the five scenarios, the current high-end iPhone lands in first place and scores a total of 16 out of 20 possible points. And then nothing comes for a long time. In second and third place, there is a photo finish between the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The Pixel 4 XL lands in fourth place.
The result at a glance:
- 1st place, 16 points: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 2nd place, 13 points: Huawei P30 Pro
- 3rd place, 11 points: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- 4th place, 20 points: Google Pixel 4 XL
Here you will find once again the original article from our video blind test.
Scene 1: main camera
In this scenario, Video 1.3 from the iPhone 11 Pro Max collected more than half of the total votes (53 percent). The challenges for the smartphones were, among other things, the detail reproduction and the correct reproduction of the skin tones. Also interesting are the differences in the audio recording.
Video 1.1: Huawei P30 Pro (27 percent)
Video 1.2: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (12 percent)
Video 1.3: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (53 percent)
Video 1.4: Google Pixel 4 XL (7 percent)
Scene 2: night filming
With the night filming the Huawei P30 Pro lands with a clear lead in the first place. Here it was important for the smartphones to keep the picture noise at the best possible detail reproduction in check and to find a successful exposure.
Video 2.1: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (6 percent)
Video 2.2: Google Pixel 4 XL (17 percent)
Video 2.3: Huawei P30 Pro (49 percent)
Video 2.4: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (29 percent)
Scene 3: Ultrawide-angle filming
Granted, the ultrawide-angle test did not have good prerequisites for the Pixel 4 XL. On the other hand, it also shows that the Google smartphone now simply lacks an ultrawide-angle camera compared to the other flagships. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is in the first place again this time.
Video 3.1: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (40 percent)
Video 3.2: Huawei P30 Pro (2 percent)
Video 3.3: Google Pixel 4 XL (26 percent)
Video 3.4: Samsung Galaxy Grade 10+ (33 percent)
Scene 4: Telephoto zoom 2x
During the telephoto zoom test we also oriented ourselves to the hardware requirements of the masses. Accordingly, the Huawei P30 Pro with its native 3x zoom had worse cards than the competition. So it's all the more astonishing that you chose the smartphone in first place - and yet understandable. If you only watch the videos on a small display, the somewhat weaker detail reproduction is less important than accurate colors or a balanced exposure.
Video 4.1: Google Pixel 4 XL (21 percent)
Video 4.2: Samsung Galaxy Grade 10+ (16 percent)
Video 4.3: Huawei P30 Pro (38 percent)
Video 4.4: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (26 percent)
Subject 5: Image Stabilizer (4K/Full-HD)
In the last test, the image stabilizer was in the foreground. We performed the experiment once in 4K and once in full HD resolution to compare the different performance of the stabilization.
Video 5.1: Google Pixel 4 XL (41 percent)
Video 5.2: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (21 percent)
Video 5.3: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (26 percent)
Video 5.4: Huawei P30 Pro (11 percent)
How important are videos for you?
In recent years, the topic of cameras in smartphones has been in the foreground. But how important are videos to you - do you film a lot with your mobile phone? And what do you do with the videos afterwards? I'm looking forward to your comments.
