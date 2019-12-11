Apple still king of video as iPhone 11 Pro wins our camera blind test

Five scenarios, four smartphones and a clear winner: You voted the iPhone 11 Pro Max in the first place by far in our video camera blind test. The Apple smartphone collected 16 out of 20 possible points in the vote.

It was a curious result in early November: In our photo blind test, you gave the most votes to the OnePlus 7T and the Realme X2 Pro. The current iPhone 11 Pro had to settle for bronze, and the Google Pixel 4, Huawei Mate 30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 went home empty-handed. In general, the result was conceivably tight.

In video mode, the situation is different: In three out of the five scenarios, the current high-end iPhone lands in first place and scores a total of 16 out of 20 possible points. And then nothing comes for a long time. In second and third place, there is a photo finish between the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The Pixel 4 XL lands in fourth place.

The result at a glance:

Here you will find once again the original article from our video blind test.

Scene 1: main camera

In this scenario, Video 1.3 from the iPhone 11 Pro Max collected more than half of the total votes (53 percent). The challenges for the smartphones were, among other things, the detail reproduction and the correct reproduction of the skin tones. Also interesting are the differences in the audio recording.