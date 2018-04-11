Which flagship takes the best photos? Find out in our blind test!

Which smartphone takes the best photos? We've created a blind test to compare the photos taken with the Huawei P20 Pro, LG V30S ThinQ, Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, Samsung Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2, and iPhone X. But before we disclose which photos are from which camera, we want to know your opinion. So we’ve taken a few snapshots in different environments with different lighting to see which smartphone takes the best photos.

6 smartphones in 5 very different situations

The moment of truth is here. In each case we’ve taken three pictures with the smartphone without a tripod, using the default settings in the automatic mode, and we’ve disabled the HDR mode if the settings permitted it. We kept the best shot of those three and ordered them randomly. For the sake of comparison, we also took the same shot with a DSLR camera to serve as a reference point. We used the following smartphones for this test:

Scene 1: Fruits in daylight

In our first shot there’s a fruit bowl full of red, green, and yellow tones. The lighting comes from the windows giving even more varied and light-dark tones. This snapshot is meant to test the color representation and dynamic range.

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

Which photo has the best colors? 1.1

1.2

1.3

1.4

1.5

1.6 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Scene 2: City landscape

The second scene shows the buildings of Berlin casting shadows onto its streets. The picture was taken in the afternoon and is meant to test the white balance and dynamic range.

© AndroidPIT

© © AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

Which photo has the best white balance? 2.1

2.2

2.3

2.4

2.5

2.6 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Scene 3: Backlighting

The sun is a great light source here, and it’s hitting the back of the buildings and casting a great shadow on the other side. This scene tests the ability of each device to bring out the best details in the dark areas without flooding them with noise.

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

Which photo has the best dark tones? 3.1

3.2

3.3

3.4

3.5

3.6 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Scene 4: Portraiture

Our fourth motif is a scene that tests the representation of skin tones. Some of the smartphones also offer a bokeh effect, which doesn’t always provide a good outline in the foreground.

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

Which photo is the best portrait? 4.1

4.2

4.3

4.4

4.5

4.6 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Scene 5: Low light interior

For the last shot we chose a typical indoor scene without artificial light. These photos were meant to test light absorption, color representation and brightness when there’s isn’t a lot of visual information coming from the scene.

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

© AndroidPIT

Which photo is best in low lighting? 5.1

5.2

5.3

5.4

5.5

5.6 (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Want to know which smartphone won?

First of all, thank you very much for participating and voting. We’ll collect your opinions for a week to find out which photo performed the best in each scene. Next Wednesday, April 18th, we will be back to reveal which smartphone won for each scene. We’ll also compare to see whether the AndroidPIT newsroom thought the same photos were the best.