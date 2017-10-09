Get the Pixel 2 launcher look on any Android phone

The just revealed Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have an updated Pixel launcher, and now you can get it on any Android. In this article, we'll show you how to get the new Pixel experience using the latest version of Action Launcher.
Any Android phone with at least Android 4.1 can get the fresh look of the new Pixel phones with Action Launcher version 29 for beta users. That means you can move the search bar below the app dock. Plus, you can use the launcher to go even further with customizations not otherwise possible, like adding shortcuts and changing the shape of the search box. Previous updates to Action Launcher also featured Oreo's notification dots, app shortcuts and Google Feed integration, so it's a one stop shop for making your phone more cutting edge, even with an older version of Android.
Here's how to get the Pixel 2 design on any Android:
- Join the Action Launcher beta
- Get the app from the Play Store
- Open the app and set it as your default launcher
- Swipe up to open the app drawer from your home screen
- Open the Action Settings app, then go to Fun Stuff and then Quickbar
- Tap Style at the top of the menu
- Select Search box (dock) for the Pixel 2 style and tap OK
You should now be able to see the search box at the bottom of your home screen. It's that easy.
Are you ready to show off your Android's fresh new look? Are you a big fan of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL? Discuss with us in the comments below.
Action launcher is definitely one of the best launchers available for android but I prefer Nova..
Nova launcher and KWGT widgets can achieve something similar..
I've had a customised search bar at the bottom of my home screen (dock) for about 3yrs (which is where it should be on a large screen)
currently have Pixel wallpaper and round screen corners on a Nexus 6 actually looks a lot like the Pixel 2..