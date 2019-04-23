These Huawei & Honor devices will get the update to EMUI 9.1

Last week Huawei already announced some devices that will receive the update to EMUI 9.0. Now follows a long list of smartphones that get the update to EMUI 9.1 - and that includes almost 50 devices.

EMUI 9.1, the latest version of the Huawei and Honor user interface, will be distributed over the course of the year for up to 49 smartphone and tablet models. The company now announced this via the official EMUI Weibo account.

For the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X and Mate 20 RS the beta has already been launched, while the P30 family is already running with the latest version. But what about the other models?

Huawei is already testing EMUI 9.1 for these models:

An update is planned for these models:

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Nova 3e

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

Huawei Enjoy Max

Huawei Enjoy 9S

Huawei Enjoy 7S

Huawei Enjoy 9e

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 8X Max

Honor 20i

Honor 9i

Honor 7X

Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.0

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8

Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1

Although this is already a pretty comprehensive list, some familiar faces are still missing here. For example, the older Lite models such as the P20 Lite, P10 Lite and P8 Lite (2017) are not included. The P-Smart series also shines with absence.

However, this could also be due to the different names Huawei gives to the models in different countries. The P20 Lite is the Nova 3e in China, while the P10 Lite is marketed as Enjoy Youth. For more clarity, we will have to wait for an international list.